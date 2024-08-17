Kyle Richards Shuts Down Rumor About RHOBH Season 14 Filming

Kyle Richards put the kibosh on a rumor that floated around about her during filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

While answering fan questions on her Amazon Livestream on August 13, the Bravo star said a story about her crying to her co-stars over her separation from Mauricio Umansky was untrue.

Filming for RHOBH season 14 recently wrapped. But while filming was going on in July, Umansky was photographed kissing a woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece. At the time, Page Six reported that Richards removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio just after the photos of Umansky surfaced online.

Richards and Umansky split in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The exes continued to live together amicably in their Encino, California home until early 2024. They have not addressed plans for divorce.

In addition to Richards, the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John, and “friends” Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

Kyle Richards Denounced the Story About Her ‘Whining’ & Claimed Her Co-Stars Have Been Supportive

Speaking on her Amazon livestream, Richards addressed being in the tabloid spotlight.

“[Gossip sites] really like to torture me sometimes, “ she said, before addressing a specific story.

“I read something that said “The women are sick of Kyle’s whining’ or something like that. That’s not true. Even though I’ve had some moments this season with some people, they were supportive. When I read these things I’m like, ‘Why do they like do that to me?’ You know, everybody is regardless, has been very understanding and supportive. We’re all women, we’re all moms, so they understood. And it wasn’t just only about [my separation] the whole time.

Richards did not name the outlet that dropped the “whining” story. But on August 9, an insider told Life & Style that she and Umansky are “not on good terms.”

“Kyle’s crying the blues and acting like she’s going through more pain right now, staying home to take care of the kids and worrying about it all while he’s blowing money on his girlfriend and five-star resorts,” a source for the outlet alleged. “Erika [Jayne], Dorit Kemsley… and Richards’ own sister, Kathy Hilton” are “sick of her whining, saying she tries to portray herself as a victim, a woman who’s been wronged,” the source claimed.

“For her to be crying the blues when she’s had such a privileged life feels a bit rich and they want her to get a life,” the anonymous insider added. “Her pity party is a turn-off and annoying people.”

Not only did Richards say the story was not true, but she named Erika Jayne as her biggest ally and supporter for this season.

“Definitely Erika,” Richards told fans on Amazon. “Always unwavering support, And, you know, she’s always been there for me. And she’s always been a trustworthy friend and a big supporter. So, I always appreciate her so much.”

Kyle Richards Admitted She Had Some ‘Bad’ Days During Filming

Elsewhere on her livestream, Richards said filming for RHOBH season 14 has been “therapeutic in some ways” as she navigates her next chapter without Umansky.

“[Filming] went, some days very well, some days really bad,” she admitted. ‘When I say bad – I say this every year – if it’s a good season for you guys watching, it’s a bad season for us. So you know, I had obviously some bad days, which means probably good television, unfortunately.”

Richards hinted at some drama with Kemsley. The two had a falling out amid the season 13 reunion, after Kemsley shared a private text Richards sent her just before the cast’s annual with Bravo host Andy Cohen

“It’s been up and down a lot [with Dorit] which, you know, was not fun obviously when we’re both already going through stuff,” Richards said of Kemsley, who announced her separation from her husband PK in May 2024. “We’ll see how it all pans out,” Richards added.

Richards also said several cast members will have to answer things at the reunion when it tapes in late 2024 or early 2025. “Some people have…people are curious about things, so for different reasons they will have the most to answer to.”