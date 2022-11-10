‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Announces Engagement

Love is in the air!

In a Nov. 8 Instagram post, “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Kyle Viljoen announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend, Dr. Zachary Riley. Viljoen shared a sweet carousel of pics with his followers, including the moment that he proposed.

“Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always,” the Bravo star wrote in the caption. “We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place!”

The post continued, “Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more!”

In the comments section, many of Viljoen’s “Below Deck” costars from this season gave their congratulations to the couple.

“Congratulations angel boys!” wrote deckhand Courtney Veale. “So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️. Xxxxxxxxx.” Chief Stew Natasha Webb wrote, “This makes my heart so full ❤️ I can’t wait to be your best man 👯‍♀️ lots of love Stash 😉 😘 💗.”

And, Captain Sandy even chimed in, writing to Viljoen, “Congratulations!!”

Kyle Viljoen’s Future Husband Is a Big Bravo Fan

It’s a good thing that Viljoen starred on a Bravo show, because it turns out that his future husband is a huge fan of the network!

“Oh my god, Zachary. Literally, I think I have cable just for anything Bravo-related when it comes to him,” Viljoen revealed during a July 2022 interview with Bravo Insider. “He has watched every single season of every Below Deck imaginable, every Housewives imaginable, from the first episode up until the latest.”

Viljoen continued, “He is the biggest fan. He has the utmost respect for [Captain Sandy Yawn]. Obviously, [she’s] very relatable to our community. And definitely, he said this is a very spicy season. And he’s excited to see where it goes. I don’t share anything with him. I want to see his reaction as if he was watching, you know, [from the] audience perspective. And he is genuinely shook by the s*** that comes out of my mouth.”

Kyle Viljoen Said That He Would Be Open to Taking a Chief Stew Role in the Future

This may not be the last we see of Viljoen–during an August 2022 interview, the “Below Deck Med” star admitted that he would be open to taking on the role of Chief Stew one day.

“In a heartbeat!” Viljoen told Entertainment Tonight. “Do I think I can snatch chief stew position? No doubt. It is done and dusted. I’ve really got it all figured out. So one can only hope I develop, and I want to showcase this for the LGBTQA+ community, that introducing this character can come on board, that you can work from the bottom and you can succeed all the way to the top. You won’t be judged upon who you are as a person.”

