Below Deck’s Kyle Viljoen Recovering in Hospital After ‘Scary’ Medical Emergency

Kyle Viljoen, star of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” has opened up about a scary ordeal he went through that eventually led to a medical diagnosis of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS).

The season 7 and 8 stew posted on Instagram on October 1, writing, “Late Sunday night was the start to a scary ride for Zachary and I,” in reference to Dr. Zachary Riley, his fiancé. “After starting a new medication I begin to feel generally unwell. Little did I know the battle I was going to face was the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life. Monday started with throat pain like none other. Spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet.”

He said the walk-in clinic diagnosed him with hand, foot, and mouth disease, but the next few days saw him get “worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision.” On Friday, Riley took him to the emergency room. “The medical staff rushed me into be examined from head to toe by almost every service from ophthalmology to dermatology (over 20 doctors) and told me I had something called SJS,” he continued.

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is a “rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes,” the Mayo Clinic states. “It’s usually a reaction to medication that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters. Then the top layer of affected skin dies, sheds and begins to heal after several days.” The clinic adds that recovery can last from weeks to months.

Kyle Viljoen’s Fellow Bravolebrities Shared Their Support for Him on His Road to Recovery

Viljoen wrote that he is on the road to a full recovery and the experience had taught him to “advocate for your health.” He also added that his family and support system were crucial in his diagnosis and recovery.

Many Bravo stars took to Viljoen’s Instagram post to show their love and support for the “Below Deck” stew. His former chief stew Natasha Webb wrote, “My heart is so broken seeing you like this my love 😢💔 sending you all mine, Max, Paddington & Rupert’s love, cuddles, kisses and strength. We love you so dearly ❤️ xxxx.” Jackie Goldschneider commented, “Sending you so much love, my friend. Speedy recovery.”

RHONY alum Jill Zarin commented, “Baby im so worried about you! Feel better!!! ❤️❤️❤️” Chef Dave White wrote, “Ahhh man.. so much love pal! I wish you a speedy recovery, @dr.zriles let me know if I can help In anyway! ❤️” Danielle Olivera of “Summer House” fame wrote, “Kyle babe! Here if you need me ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kyle Viljoen Is Appearing in Season 8 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ His 2nd Season on the Show

Viljoen made his “Below Deck” debut on the 7th season of the “Mediterranean” spinoff and the South African native is one of the returning stars in the 8th season of the show.

While he didn’t make it to the superyacht in time for the premiere due to visa issues, Viljoen will be joining his co-stars for the rest of the charter season under Captain Sandy Yawn. The trailer showed that he will be involved in some clashes with co-star Natalya Scudder, who was his close friend in season 7.

