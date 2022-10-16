5 Revelations From the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast at BravoCon

The cast “Vanderpump Rules” was in attendance at BravoCon 2022 in New York City and they all gave updates about the upcoming season — and about their personal lives.

Here are the five biggest revelations from interviews the cast did while in the Big Apple:

1. Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Talk About Split Rumors

On August 31, 2022, Madix took to Instagram to share some pictures from the summer.

“I never posted anything for my birthday months ago and now it’s wild to look at these photos because so much has changed. Some good and some sad, but that’s life I suppose! I am just happy to be here! And my friends are gorgeous in every way,” Madix captioned the post. It didn’t take long for fans to think that she was hinting at a split from her longtime boyfriend because she wrote “so much has changed.”

Then, someone said that Madix wasn’t at Sandoval’s show and the rumors kicked into high gear. Madix was quick to speak out, however.

“i just got back to LA from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency. i am taking it easy and practicing self care. we are very much together and in love. you never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation,” she tweeted.

In an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon, Madix and Sandoval talked about the rumors. Madix told the outlet that she and her beau are “fine.”

“You know what’s funny, though? I was just saying to someone else, I was like, ‘I also love to gossip about, like, people I watch on TV.’ I look at all those blind items and things like that. I’m into it, so I totally get it,” she said.

“If you were to follow all of those things — I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up like times 50 times,” she added.

“We’re great. We’re doing really good,” Sandoval chimed in.

2. Raquel Leviss Said She & Tom Schwartz Have a ‘Flirty’ Friendship

There have been all kinds of rumors about Leviss and Schwartz hooking up in Mexico while they were there for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding and although Leviss didn’t come right out and say that she and Schwartz are a thing, she didn’t hold back when talking about him at BravoCon.

“I think he’s cute,” she told Page Six. “I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” she continued, adding, “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to. It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.”

When Leviss was asked if there was potential for more than a friendship there, she played coy. “It’s unknown at the moment,” she said.

Leviss was less coy when talking to Access Hollywood about potentially dating Schwartz. “I could see it happening,” she told the outlet.

3. A Guy Lala Kent Hooks Up With Is on Season 10

Kent split with Randall Emmett when the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion was being filmed, but fans didn’t actually get to see her go through the breakup since it happened after the season had officially wrapped.

Going in to season 10, this is really the first time that Kent has been single since she started out on the show — and she’s excited for fans to see this different side of her. And while she’s been very outspoken about starting to put herself back out there and having a ton of sex, she also shared an interesting tidbit about what fans can expect to see on the new season.

“You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship,” she told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022. “Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird,'” she explained.

4. Schwartz Reveals How He’s Doing After His Divorce From Katie Maloney

Schwartz and Maloney announced their decision to split back in March 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney said in a statement on Instagram at the time.

In the time since, Maloney and Schwartz have moved out of the home they shared together and have moved into separate apartments. Both are starting to date again after being together for more than 10 years.

In an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon, Schwartz provided a bit of an update on how things are going for him.

“At this point I kind of look forward to being, like, radically honest about it. It’s kind of therapeutic,” Schwartz told the outlet. “Although in some moments I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what have I said? What have I done?’ You’re pacing around; You’re agonizing; You’re questioning every decision you’ve ever made in your life. Right? And that’s not exaggerating. But then I think ultimately at the end of the year, it’s very therapeutic,” he continued, adding, “I’m as healthy as I am now because of it, but in the moment, it sucks. I’m not gonna lie.”

5. Brittany Cartwright & Stassi Schroeder Still Aren’t Talking

Although Brittany Cartwight and Jax Taylor are no longer a part of “Vanderpump Rules,” they are still friends with several of the cast members, including Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

However, a rift between Cartwright and Taylor and former VPR stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark broke out a few months ago — and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

It all went down when Cartwright and Taylor made a somewhat last-minute decision to skip Schroeder and Clark’s wedding in Italy. Both sides have different takes on how things played out, but Cartwright went on Shay’s podcast in an effort to clear the air — but is actually made things worse.

At BravoCon 2022, Shay confirmed that things still haven’t been resolved.

“I don’t think my podcast helped to be honest,” Shay told Us Weekly when she was asked about the situation. “The goal of doing that podcast was to just tell Brittany’s side and I thought, you know, ‘Stassi, you’ll hear this. Like, it’ll fix everything.’ And it totally backfired on us. So, [their relationship is] still where it left off,” she continued.

“I mean, there’s always a division on this show, you know, it’s never all been just one happy group,. So it’s tough when [for example], I’m not getting along with one of Lala [Kent]’s best friends [or] she’s not getting along with one of my best friends,” she added.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Responds to Fan Asking for Lisa Rinna to Be ‘Fired’