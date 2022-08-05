Vanderpump Rules Star Spotted With Surprising Celebrity

Lala Kent has a new man in her life – sort of.

Nearly one year after ending her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, the “Vanderpump Rules” star is spending time with a famous former business associate that Emmett publicly feuded with.

In 2019, Emmett famously had a falling out with rapper 50 Cent over money, according to People. At the time, the two worked together as producers on the Starz drama, “Power,” but Fifty claimed Emmett owed him $1 million and demanded immediate payment. 50 Cent posted a series of posts on Instagram in which he mocked Emmett and Kent and called the VPR star a “hoe” before Emmett begged him to back off and finally wired him the money.

According to Us Weekly, at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 8 reunion, Kent addressed the feud. “There was a very public beef between myself and a pretty famous rapper, and it got very bad,” she told host Andy Cohen. “Myself and Randall and this rapper, we just don’t speak about each other.”

But a lot has changed with the situation since that time. In late 2021, Kent shaded Emmett by using the 50 Cent song “Hate It or Love It” in an Instagram post as she launched her “bRAND new” merch line. Kent was also filmed dancing to 50 Cent’s Super Bowl halftime show with her daughter, Ocean, in February 2022, per Us.

In June 2022, 50 Cent reacted to a bombshell exposé on Emmett published by the Los Angeles Times in which the producer was accused of sexual misconduct on movie sets. “See this is why I made him give me my Money by Monday. Then after he had to stay 100 feet away from me,” 50 Cent wrote on social media, according to Complex.

Lala Kent has Been Spending Time With 50 Cent

Despite their past beef, all appears to be good now between Kent and 50 Cent. On August 3, 2022, TMZ posted photos of Kent hanging out with the rapper on the set of his new horror movie “Skill House.”

The Bravo star was seen getting a hug from the “In Da Club” rapper while spending time with him at Sway House in Los Angeles, where he is working on the film. A source told TMZ that Kent has been on set to visit Fifty “multiple times” despite the fact that she is not involved in the movie at all.

50 Cent also addressed his past beef with Emmett – and Kent’s ongoing drama with her ex — after meeting up with the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

“Randell [sic] you better stop texting people talking s*** because i get nervous, and you know how i get when i get nervous,” he captioned a montage of photos of him and Kent together.

Lala Kent Once Said She’d Love to Date 50 Cent

It is unclear how Kent and 50 Cent rekindled their friendship. The rapper has been in a relationship with model Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines since 2019, per The Sun, but Kent once revealed her major crush on the rapper. On an episode of Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Kent replied “F*** yes” when asked if she’d ever consider dating 50 Cent.

“Can I tell you when Fifty came out with his song ‘In Da Club’ I had the biggest crush on him,” Kent revealed. “I just thought he was the finest thing to ever fall onto the planet.”

“I don’t think 50 Cent would date Lala,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted.

