Lala Kent Reveals if She’d Allow Ocean to Date Older Men When She’s in Her 20s

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, 31, ended her engagement to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, 51, in October 2021. Since the split, Kent has accused Emmett, who is the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, of being unfaithful throughout their relationship.

During a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” the mother of one shared that she would not be supportive if her daughter had a relationship with a man who is significantly older than her.

“I’m telling you this Ocean Kent, she turns 22, 23, and she tells me she’s with someone in their mid to late 40s, or 50s, I’m going to be like what the f*** is wrong with this guy? And you’re dating him. No, absolutely not,” said Kent.

The Bravo personality clarified that she plans on supporting most of Ocean’s future endeavors.

“I let a lot of s*** go. If Ocean Kent decides that she wants to go and be a stripper one day, mama will support her in anything and everything that she does. Again, I will guide her as well as I can, but they come how they are, their passions are where I will draw the line is what is wrong with this sick f*** that he wants my 23-year-old little girl,” stated the 31-year-old.

She then admitted that her experience with Emmett caused her to have a negative view of age-gap relationships.

“I’m a little scarred from my experience, you’re talking to someone who was in a situation and is making judgements based on my own experience, I could very well and get over that, so if I’m offending anybody that is not my intention,” stated the reality television star.

Lala Kent Spoke About Randall Emmett in April 2022

During an April 2022 interview on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Kent opened up about her breakup with Emmett. She shared that she felt terrified when she realized “the person [she] was sleeping next to for six years was nothing like who [she] thought he was.”

“There’s so much that I know and that I’ve chosen not to share, I’ve kept it very vague, and I had no choice but to leave and in that moment, I was like we are strong. I mean we do not give ourselves enough credit, I mean here I am and I’m okay, I never thought I would be okay without that person,” said Kent.

She also shared that her daughter has given her the strength to persevere through a public breakup.

“I don’t have an option to sit back and cry. I have a child to provide for,” asserted the reality television personality.

Lala Kent Spoke About Having Difficulty Being Intimate Following Her Breakup

While recording an April 2022 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Kent shared that she has had difficulty dating following her breakup from Emmett. She explained that her relationship with him has caused her to refrain from being intimate with a romantic partner.

“At some point when the waters are calmer I’m going to have to do tremendous work to try to work on everything that I’ve experienced, sex is almost dirty because I think about the person I was with and what he was doing behind my back and I’m like wow. It’s like sex to me is feeling like betrayal and gross,” explained Kent.

