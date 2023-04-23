Lala Kent Addresses Assistant’s Belief That Ally Lewber ‘Doesn’t Like’ James Kennedy

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her opinion on her castmate James Kennedy’s relationship with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, who joined the show’s cast in season 10. While recording the April 11 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent’s assistant, Jessica Walter, shared she believes Lewber, who began dating Kennedy in January 2022, is not fond of the professional DJ.

“I have a hot take and I don’t think [Kent is] going to like it. Oh my god, one of two things. I think one, Ally doesn’t like James. And I just am feeling it,” said Walter.

Kent replied that she thinks Lewber may seem like she is not interested in Kennedy because she “feels very uncomfortable with the cameras around.” She explained that the 28-year-old is “very affectionate” toward the professional DJ outside the show.

Walter interjected Lewber starred in the Ohio-based reality television series, “The Valley,” in 2014.

“Last week — ’cause I felt this last week or two weeks ago, my first thought was ‘oh she’s insecure around cameras and she’s not comfortable,’ but then I saw that clip [from ‘The Valley’] and I was like ‘Oh, no. She’s comfortable so what’s the deal?’” said Kent’s assistant. “And then after last week’s episode [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’] or the most recent episode, I was like I don’t know if she likes him. I don’t know why I felt that, and I feel bad because I think she’s sweet, and I think James is hilarious.”

Kent then reiterated that she believes the “Vanderpump Rules” cameras make Lewber “nervous.”

“[‘The Valley’] is like her strumming a guitar, not holding hands and making out with her boyfriend,” stated the “4 U” singer.

Scheana Shay Spoke About James Kennedy’s Relationship With Ally Lewber

During an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside actor Michael Rapaport, Scheana Shay spoke about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, who was engaged to Kennedy until December 2021.

Shay asserted that she does not believe “Tom and Raquel are in love.” She explained that she thinks “they are in this weird affair infatuation and it’s going to fade.”

“It’s not going to last and from what I heard, it’s already very toxic,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Rapaport then suggested that he believes Leviss and Sandoval may have a stronger relationship than Kennedy and Lewber.

“I don’t think it will last but, it may last longer than DJ James Kennedy and his thing,” said the “Atypical” actor.

Shay chimed in she “disagree[s]” with Rapaport’s assessment of Kennedy’s relationship.

James Kennedy Discussed Starring With Ally Lewber in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

In a joint February 2023 interview with The Buzz, Lewber acknowledged that she was familiar with “Vanderpump Rules” before she began dating Kennedy. Kennedy also shared why he wanted his girlfriend to join the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“It is my life and it is the real deal and I do work here. These are real relationships so when filming is down, filming is down. And when filming picks back up again, they are filming my life and everything that’s revolving around in it. Ally is a humongous part of that,” said the reality television star.

Kennedy shared that his girlfriend has been “very supportive” of him. The 31-year-old also stated that he believed “she’s done incredible this year” filming “Vanderpump Rules.”