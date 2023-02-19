Lala Kent Reveals How Ally Lewber Reacted to Her ‘Thin-Lipped B****’ Comment

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy introduced his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, in the premiere episode of the show’s tenth season. In season 10, episode 1, Lala Kent complimented Lewber for having “full lips.” However, in a confessional interview, Kent stated that Kennedy “loves a thin-lipped b****,” including herself, his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss, and Lewber.

While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent made clarifying comments regarding her remark about Lewber’s lips. She explained that she had told a “Vanderpump Rules” crew member that Kennedy “loves a thin-lip b****” before filming season 10. She shared that the person found the comment humorous and decided “to put that in her interview bite.” Kent explained that she was frustrated by the inclusion of her confessional interview about Lewber because “they played it like [she] was some catty b****.” The 32-year-old also revealed that she apologized to Lewber at the premiere party for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. She claimed that the 27-year-old was not offended by the remark.

“At the premiere I was like ‘Ally, I really hope I didn’t offend you.’ And she was like ‘I thought it was really, really f***** funny’ and I go ‘okay, I just want you to know like if you go into interviews and you gotta throw shade at me like I got it,’” said Kent.

The mother of one also asserted that she believes Lewber “actually has some full f****** lips.”

“I was very impressed by her big lips,” explained the “How Could You Leave Me” singer.

Ally Lewber Shared How She Felt About Lala Kent’s Confession About James Kennedy

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 1, Kent disclosed that she had a sexual encounter with Kennedy during his relationship with Leviss. While speaking to Page Six in February 2023, Lewber shared she was upset by the revelation. She explained that she sympathized with Leviss as she was planning on marrying Kennedy without being privy to the information.

“I was mad at him for a minute, for sure. Yeah, I think I felt for Raquel a lot in that moment and just knowing like [they] were about to get married and she was never gonna know this… that’s never fun to find out about a partner,” shared Lewber.

She shared that she forgave Kennedy and explained that they discussed the situation.

James Kennedy & Ally Lewber Discussed Her Joining the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

In a joint February 2023 interview on the “Zachary Reality” podcast, Kennedy and Lewber spoke about her joining the “Vanderpump Rules” cast for season 10. Lewber shared that she found the experience enjoyable.

“The beginning was so fun, we had so much fun, but also there was definitely tricky moments. And I think entering into this whole new world that he’s apart of — the show, it’s been fun. Not as scary as I expected but just different,” said the 27-year-old.

During the interview, Kennedy shared he believed “Vanderpump Rules” viewers will like Lewber.

“What’s not to love, you know, I love everything about her. I think she is the sweetest girl I’ve ever met, so kind to not only our friends, but like to strangers,” explained Kennedy.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.