Lala Kent Opens Up About ‘Very Strange’ Friendship With Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent posted a photo on her Instagram Story recently showing the “Vanderpump Rules” star enjoying a glass of non-alcoholic wine with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

While the two women did not get along during Kent’s relationship with Emmett, as People reported, it’s not the first time that they posted evidence of their growing friendship on social media. “Sipping Starla with my main,” Kent wrote on the photo of her and Childers smiling and holding up their wine glasses.

Childers was married to Emmett from 2009 to 2017 and they have two daughters together, 12-year-old London and 8-year-old Rhylee. Kent began dating Emmett during his split from Childers and they got engaged in September 2018. In March 2021, Kent gave birth to their daughter Ocean, but they split up just 8 months later amid allegations that Emmett had been unfaithful.

Fans Praised Ambyr Childers for Forgiving Lala Kent While Others Said They Thought It Was Just a ‘Petty’ Move to Annoy Randall Emmett

Fans commented on Childers and Kent’s friendship in a Reddit thread expressing surprise at the linkup as someone suggested, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

One person said they thought Childers was a “bigger person” than them. “I don’t care if our kids are sisters, if my ex husbands mistress/ex fiancée/baby mama, sat up on her high horse the way Lala did, I’d wash my hands of the mess,” they wrote. Someone else said it wasn’t about being a “bigger person” it was about “being petty as hell” and trying to get “under [Emmett’s] skin.”

One person wrote, “never underestimate what the shared hated towards a man can achieve.” Someone else called Childers “very forgiving,” adding, “Lala was awful to her many times, the texts etc were just so terrible.”

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Friendship With Ambyr Childers on a Recent Podcast, Describing Them as ‘Very Close’

Kent spoke about her friendship with Childers a few times recently and in September 2022, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two women are “friends.” The publication reported that they said, “They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs.”

Back in January, Kent explained to viewers on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that their “road was very bumpy.” She praised Childers as a “great woman and a great mom” and went on to say, “I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”

On October 5, 2022, Kent appeared on Sofia Franklyn’s “Sofia with an F” podcast and told the host that she and Childers are “very close” now. “”We got extremely, extremely close, which is very strange,” she added but made it clear that the two “rarely” discuss Emmett.

Kent explained that she began speaking to Childers after her split from Emmett in the fall of 2021. The “Vanderpump Rules” star apologized to Emmett’s ex-wife “for the role I may have played in the demise of her marriage.” Kent told Franklyn that Childers’ response was to tell Kent, “You saved me.”

