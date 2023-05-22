‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Sparks Buzz With Lookalike Dress Ahead of Reunion: PHOTOS

Stars from “Vanderpump Rules” gathered for the Vanderpump Dogs Gala, and they went all out in the fashion department. The 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala was held at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023, according to The Daily Mail, and in addition to Lisa Vanderpump, guests included her co-stars James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, and Lala Kent.

Vanderpump wore a sparkling pale pink gown to the gala, while Lewber and Kennedy coordinated in darker shades of pink. But it was Kent who outshined them all in a daring red cut-out dress that looked familiar to some fans.

Lala Kent Posed at the Vanderpump Foundation Dog Gala in a Red Cut-Out Dress

In photos posted to social media, Kent posed in a long-sleeved red cut-out gown that featured huge cutouts in the front. She did not tag the maker of the dress, but her stylist Marisa Ledfor tagged @Stello.

In the comment section, some fans thought the dress looked a lot like the daring red cut-out dress that Ariana Madix wore to the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which was taped in late March 2023.

“Looks like a copy of Ariana’s dress,” one commenter wrote of Kent’s look.

“Trying to copy Ariana’s red Slay dress but doesn’t quite measure up to class!” another wrote.

When another commenter agreed that Kent’s gown was “too close to Ariana’s dress,” another replied, “Exactly what I thought of when I saw this pic. Competing with Ariana’s red stunner at reunion which was so much better. I don’t even like Ariana, but Lala can’t let other women be hotter lol.”

“Trying to copy/upstage Ariana’s dress,” added another.

But others defended Kent, with one noting that on her “Give Them Lala” podcast she talked about how she originally bought a reunion dress that looked like Madix’s but decided to wear something else so Madix could “shine.” “This is probably the dress she originally bought for the reunion,” the fan wrote of Kent.

Kent ultimately wore a metallic cheetah print dress to the ‘Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

As for Madix, she gave Kent’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala dress her seal of approval. “You are so beautiful 😍❤️,” she commented on the Give Them Lala Beauty founder’s post.

Ariana Madix’s Red Reunion Revenge Dress Caused Quite a Stir

In March 2023, just a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with co-star, Raquel Leviss, was uncovered, Madix showed up to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping in an ab-baring red cut-out dress.

According to E! News, Bravo host Andy Cohen even asked Madix, “Ariana, is it safe to say that you’re wearing a revenge dress today?”

“I feel like it certainly looks that way,” Madix replied. “I think his eyes are gonna bleed,” she added of her ex-boyfriend.

According to Page Six, Madix’s reunion outfit was by Mônot and it was actually a two-piece ensemble: a cut-out crop jacket ($995) with a matching $795 skirt.

As for Kent, she hyped up Madix’s “Vanderpump Rules” reunion look ahead of the taping. “I can’t wait for people to see her look,” she told Jeff Lewis Live” on March 28, 2023. “She’s stunning and you’re going to die when you see her on the reunion.”

