Lala Kent Explains Why She Thinks Ariana Madix Should Get Out of Her Relationship

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent has not held back when discussing her co-star, Tom Sandoval. The reality television star opened up about her issues with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer during a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She shared that she was upset that he stated, “maybe [Kent] should have known to not like f****** get knocked up” with her child, Ocean, by her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 1. The “Give Them Lala” author warned Sandoval that she would be “coming for [him]” during the upcoming season 10 reunion. Kent also shared that she would like Sandoval’s long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, to get out of their relationship.

While recording a February 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent revealed that she knows that Madix “was offended” by her “Watch What Happens Live” comment. She then explained why she thinks Madix should not be in a relationship with Sandoval.

“Here’s the thing, you got a face like that and an a** like that, girl, you should shoot for the stars,” stated Kent. “You catch me looking like Ariana, consider them all banged… She’s so fun, she’s so down for a good time, and I just want to see my friends in relationships where the dude is like ‘I have everything and more in this relationship,’ that’s just what I want. So if she’s happy in her relationship great. But I’ve never been a huge fan of Tom Sandoval.”

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, the “Vanderpump Rules” star also claimed that Sandoval has not apologized for his remark about Kent getting pregnant with Emmett’s child. She stated that she was not surprised as she believes “he just lives so far up his own a**.”

Tom Sandoval Responded to Lala Kent’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comments

Sandoval shared his thoughts about Kent’s “Watch What Happens Live” comments while speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023 alongside his castmate Tom Schwartz. The reality television personality revealed he believes she is “a bully.” He also shared he was not threatened by her belief that Madix should break up with him.

“I don’t really take much of what Lala says seriously, so I don’t really consider her ever much of a threat,” said the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

Sandoval also asserted that he does “regret maybe using the word knocked up” when commenting on Kent’s relationship with Emmett.

“The fact of the matter is that Lala is trying to rewrite history and our show will never let you get away with that,” stated the 39-year-old.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Madix spoke about her relationship with Sandoval during a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She acknowledged rumors circulated that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship during season 10. She explained that she decided to take to Twitter to deny the claims before the show’s tenth season premiered.

“I shut it down just because when you let things ruminate like that it kind of just becomes more than it is and honestly, like it would be kind of like sexy if we were [in an open relationship] but like we’re not,” quipped Madix.

The “Fancy AF Cocktails” co-author also shared that she is not interested in marrying her boyfriend. She explained that she does not “like the idea of spending” a significant amount of money on a wedding.