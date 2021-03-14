PHOTO: Vanderpump Rules Star in Labor

Get ready world, because another Vanderpump Rules baby is on the way. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together any second. Kent shared in early September that she and Emmett were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Emmett recently spilled the beans that Kent is currently in labor during the late morning of Sunday, March 14. The 31-year-old Give Them Lala author was photographed in a hospital gown laying on a hospital bed. Emmett captioned the photo, “And so it begins………”

Kent’s original due date was in April, but due to some pregnancy complications, she is giving birth at around 37 weeks.

“When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out,” Kent shared via her baby’s Instagram account on February 24. “This could be anywhere from 35-37 weeks. Yes, in 1 to 3 weeks I could be delivering my angel… and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”

Kent Revealed a Pregnancy Scare

When Kent shared her new due date with her followers, she also detailed pregnancy challenges she has faced. “At 6 weeks I started bleeding,” she wrote on her baby’s Instagram account in February. “I went to the emergency room, already knowing what they could tell me. They took me into a room for an ultra sound and I laid there quietly, I asked the nurse What was happening. She said she wasn’t allowed to say. That only the doctor could tell me. I started to sob and gently asked how I was supposed to know what was going on.”

Kent’s nurse then informed her of the latest. “She stayed silent, and then turned up the monitor where, for the first time, I heard the pitter patter of my baby’s heartbeat,” she wrote. “‘Your baby is still there.’ From that point on I was nervous. For the next 3 weeks I would continue to randomly bleed and each time I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone.”

“My placenta is measuring more mature; 40 weeks, meaning it’s full term & could stop giving my baby girl what she needs- before that happens they want her out of the belly,” she continued. “I am now going to appointments 2 days a week- they continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth.” Kent is now expecting her baby any minute.

