Lala Kent Gives Birth to Her Second Child

Lala Kent is a mom of two. The “Vanderpump Rules” star gave birth to her second daughter in September 2024.

Kent, 34, first surprised fans with news of her pregnancy in March. She revealed that she conceived her child using a sperm donor and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Kent’s due date for her second baby was the day before her own birthday. “My due date is September 1, which is wild because I’m September 2,” Kent said on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” in March, per BravoTV.com.

In addition to her new baby girl, Kent also has a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her estranged ex, Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent Posted a Short Message About her Baby’s Birth

In the days leading up to her baby’s birth, Kent removed her Instagram bio photo and it displayed as an empty circle.

She shared an update with fans on the afternoon of September 4. “Welcome into the world, my love,” Kent wrote on Instagram stories on September 4.

Kent previously shared that she was expecting a baby girl and her name would begin with an S.

Us Weekly reported that Kent gave birth to her baby girl on Tuesday, September 3.

Lala Kent Has Not Ruled Out Having a 3rd Child

Kent has been vocal about why she chose to use a sperm donor for her second child. Following a bad breakup and difficult custody battle with Emmett in 2021, she told Cosmopolitan her future children would never be “up for grabs ever again.”

“I will not gamble on me having my child,” she explained. “And I just don’t think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world.”

Still, it wasn’t what Kent had originally planned for herself. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Speaking on her Amazon Live series “Mama’s Still Got It” days before her due date, Kent said she’s open to having a third child but won’t be sure until after she sees how she adapts to being a mom of two. “If we were just going off of how I feel right now, I’d be like, ‘Yes, give me a third,’” she said in August 2024. “But this baby could come, and she could wreck me, and I mean just as she starts getting older — like have a personality that just is intense.”

Kent also said she has no preference about having a future baby girl or boy. “I wouldn’t care,” the Bravo star said of a third baby’s gender. “I actually love having a girl — girls. Right now, I love having a girl. There’s something about giving birth to just, like, strong women, just the thought of it.”