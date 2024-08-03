Pregnant Bravo Star Experiences Health Scare Weeks Before Due Date For 2nd Baby

Lala Kent had a scary moment weeks before her due date for her second child.

In late July 2024, the pregnant “Vanderpump Rules” star broke down in tears as she revealed that she had a health scare that left her very concerned about her unborn child.

Kent, 33, shares a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, with her former fiancé Randall Emmett. She is expecting her second daughter on September 1.

The Bravo star conceived her baby girl via intrauterine insemination via a sperm donor, she told fans on Amazon Live in March. Following her messy custody battle with Emmett in 2021, Kent was adamant about doing her second pregnancy on her own.

Lala Kent Revealed She Couldn’t Breathe & Her Body Went Numb

On a July 2024 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent broke down as she shared details about a health scare she suffered late into her third trimester. “I’m going to see my OB this week,” she said through tears.

She then explained that she suffered a “really terrifying” moment while hosting a party at her home. “I was having a little party at my house over the weekend, and I walked this little kid up the stairs to show him the playroom and all of the sudden my arms and legs went numb and I could not breathe,” she shared with her listeners. “And it took everything in me to not pass out and just make it to my bed. I was trying to yell for my mom, but again I was really struggling. And I was very, very concerned.”

Kent revealed that she called her doctor, then positioned herself “in a different way” to get relief. “All of the sudden I could breathe,” she said.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder said her obstetrician asked her if the baby was moving in her belly. Kent told him she was. The doctor advised her to stay off of her feet during the final weeks of her pregnancy and said he still wanted to see her for a checkup.

“It was really terrifying,” Kent added. “I don’t know what happened.”

Lala Kent Complained About Her Aching Body

Early in her pregnancy, and even while she was trying to conceive, Kent was adamant about creating a peaceful environment for her future child. According to BravoTV.com, during a May 2024 episode of her podcast, she emphasized that she wanted to “create a very safe space” in her body “physically, mentally, emotionally” for the new baby she was creating.

Early on, Kent told The Bump that she experienced a bit of a scare during her pregnancy with Ocean when a doctor told her something “didn’t look right” during her 20-week appointment.

“As of right now, every doctor’s appointment has gone very smoothly. The baby’s looking good,” she said of Baby No. 2 in April.

Following her health scare, Kent admitted she felt guilty for recently complaining about her pregnancy pains as she headed to the finish line. “I felt this like overwhelming amount of guilt because I’ve been complaining a lot about my [body] just like aching and just wanting it to be done,” she admitted.

