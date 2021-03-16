Why Did Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Name Their Baby Ocean? Fans React

Lala Kent made a splash with her baby’s name. After the birth of her first baby with fiance Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she named the newborn Ocean Kent Emmett.

Fans know that the baby’s middle name, Kent. is also part of the Vanderpump Rules star’s stage name. It is also in tribute to the new mom’s late father, Kent Burningham, who died suddenly in 2018, per Page Six.

But what about Ocean?

Emmett likes unique names—he shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers. Ocean is also an unusual unisex name with roots in French and Latin. When used as a name, the word simply means “ocean” or the sea, according to The Bump.

When actress Alexa PenaVega named her first son Ocean King in 2016, she revealed that the name was inspired by her faith. In a post to Instagram, the Spy Kids star wrote, “For those asking about our name choice… God called the dry ground ‘land” and the water the ‘seas.’ And God saw that it was good. That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true ‘King.’ For us, it has a beautiful biblical meaning.”

Kent has not yet explained if there is a special meaning behind her daughter’s name Ocean.

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett’s Baby Name Received a Big Reaction on Social Media

In comments to Kent’s Instagram announcement of her baby’s birth, she received congratulations from fans and celebrity friends, with many of them zeroing in on the unique name.

“Wow wow congratulations @lalakent and the name!!!” wrote costar James Kennedy. “Wow, amazing so so so happy for you.”

“Congratulations gorgeous!!!! You did amazing and I can’t wait to meet beautiful baby Ocean!!” added fellow expectant mom Brittany Cartwright.

On Twitter, fans also reacted to the birth of baby Ocean as well as her untraditional name.

“I’m so happy for you, Rand, and the girls. Love the name Ocean,” one fan tweeted.

Congratulations on your miracle! Love the name!!!” another fan chimed in.

“Congratulations Lala!!! I can’t wait to see her! Ocean is such a perfect name for her,” a third commenter wrote.

Lala Kent Previously Teased That Her Baby Name Was ‘Different’ & Would Begin With the Letter O

A month before her daughter’s birth, Kent dropped a big hint about her baby’s name on her Instagram story. “Can’t wait to meet you. O [eight months],” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her baby bump.

She also teased that her child would have a unique name. “It’s different, but we think it’s perfect for baby girl,” she told People of her baby’s name.

In an Instagram thread, some fans speculated on Kent’s baby name based on her “Baby O” clue—and several even guessed that it was Ocean ahead of time.

“Alright, baby name guess time. I’m guessing Olivia,” one fan wrote. But another joked that they’d put “10K on the fact that it’s not Olivia.”

“I just think she’ll go with something a little more eccentric! Ora, Ocean, Opal, etc,” another fan wrote.

“I think Ocean,” another agreed.

Other guesses included Ophelia, Olympia, Odessa, and Oaklynn.

Lala Kent’s Birth Name is Lauren Elyse Burningham

While baby Ocean has a very unique name, her famous mama’s birth name is more traditional. The Vanderpump Rules star goes by the name Lala, but Kent previously revealed that is not her birth name and she dished on how she got her cute nickname. On her Instagram story, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that when she was a child people mixed up her name.

“I was born LAUREN,” the 30-year-old wrote in January, per Life & Style. “People said LOREN, so as a child I got the nickname LALA.”

Kent used the name into adulthood and even named her cosmetics company, Give Them Lala Beauty, after her nickname.

