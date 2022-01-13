Lala Kent Admits to Changes in Her Relationship After Her Daughter Was Born

Lala Kent has a lot to say about her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

During a January 13 appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, the “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted that things changed between her and Emmett after their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, was born in March 2021. Kent revealed this after McDonald said that she believed Kent was having “second thoughts” about getting married to Emmett.

“When Ocean was born is when there were so many cracks I just couldn’t ignore,” Kent admitted about her relationship with Emmett on the podcast. “There’s something about, I think, when you have a baby that you become hyper-sensitive to everything that’s going on around you and you see people for who they really are, that are living in your home. It was just so different.”





Kent continued, “We had Ocean because I felt like we were in a good place. After she was born, things just changed. He wasn’t the same person. Maybe he was, and I just was now seeing it for real, but I just wasn’t in it like that anymore. And I don’t think he was either. I think he liked the thought of me rather than who I really am.”

In October 2021, Kent broke up with Emmett after he was spotted in Nashville, Tenn., with two mystery women, which brought other cheating rumors to light. The two had been together since 2016.

Kent Has Opened up About Her New Life as a Single Mom

In an interview with People that was published on December 24, 2021, Kent opened up about her new life as a single mother, explaining it as a “strength that [she] cannot describe.”

“Of course, I have my moments, but they don’t take me out,” Kent told the outlet at the time. “It’s moments of confusion and trying to understand things. But all in all, I feel like the most powerful, independent, and most beautiful that I have ever felt in my entire life.”

While speaking with People, Kent also said about their custody arrangement, “I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us.”

Kent Is Attempting to Move on After Her Split

Even though it’s only been a few months since Kent and Emmett split, Kent revealed during a January 5 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” that she had slid into another man’s DM’s over the holidays.

“I had a fantastic holiday, and I slid into a man’s DM for the first time since I was, like, 23,” Kent revealed during the episode. “Yes, I did.”

Kent continued, “You know, it felt strange because I don’t slide in the DM. Like, I slid in the DM when I was, like, drinking and, like, young, but I haven’t slid into the DM and I don’t even know if I have game anymore.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

