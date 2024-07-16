Stassi Schroeder Throws a Flower-Themed ‘Baby Monsoon’ For Lala Kent: PHOTOS

Lala Kent celebrated the impending birth of her second child.

Four months after the “Vanderpump Rules” star surprised fans with news of her pregnancy with baby No. 2 via a sperm donor, she was feted by her close friends—many of whom aren’t part of the Bravo reality show she has appeared in since 2015.

On July 14, 2024, former VPR co-star Stassi Schroeder threw Kent a flower-themed “baby monsoon,” and she pulled out all the stops for the elegant event.

Kent shares a 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, with her estranged ex, Randall Emmett. She is due with her second daughter on September 1, 2024, per BravoTV.com.

Lala Kent Asked Stassi Schroeder to Plan Her ‘Monsoon’

In photos posted to Instagram, Kent posed at her party wearing a pastel off-shoulder dress. She posed with Schroeder in one photo with their daughters, Ocean and Hartford, in front of them.

Other photos and videos photos and videos showed the flowery party theme with flowers and mini umbrellas all over the tables. Schroeder posted photos of the party to her Instagram story and tagged Creative Light Design for the gorgeous décor.

Kent previously told The Bump that she approached Schroeder to plan her party.

“I never had a baby shower for Ocean, and because of that, I feel like I deserve a baby monsoon, which Stassi and my mom are going to plan, “ she said in an interview published in April. “I just know that I want it at a very chic hotel on a rooftop. I don’t want any gifts, I want nothing. I just want people to show up and celebrate this little human that I’m about to have.”

Kent explained that she asked Schroeder to take the lead on the event because the former bar star “really knows how to throw a nice get-together.”

“There are no cheesy elements,” she said of Schroeder’s parties. “I’m down with the cheese. If you want to guess the weight or the baby name, go for it. But I just feel like she is kind of on the same page as me and actually knows how to execute something like that. So, I’m going to let her take the reins. …I trust Stassi with this. I’m going to let her do her thing.”

The Guest List Included Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Not all of the season 11 “Vanderpump Rules” stars appeared to be at Kent’s “monsoon,” but Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber were pictured. According to The Daily Mail, VPR “friend” Logan Noh was in attendance. And ‘The Valley” stars Brittany Cartwright, Janet Elizabeth Caperna, and Michelle Lally were all photographed at the party.

There was also a snap of Shay’s 3-year-old daughter Summer posing with Ocean and Hartford. Days before the baby shower, Shay told fans on her “Scheananagins” podcast that all is good between her and Kent even though she hadn’t posted photos with her lately.

Page Six also shared a photo of Randall Emmett’s ex-wife. Ambyr Childers, celebrating with Kent at the party. While she and Kent were not always friends, they have bonded together over their issues with Emmett.

Childers, who shares two daughters with Emmett, posed with Kent and noted on Instagram stories that she “can’t wait to hold [the] little angel” that her friend is carrying.

READ NEXT: Theresa Nist Shares Huge Family News Amid Gerry Turner Divorce