Lala Kent Shows Her New Baby’s Face for the 1st Time

Lala Kent gave fans a real first look at her newborn daughter, Sosa.

On September 17, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted to Instagram to share a video of the moments before her daughter’s birth. Kent’s mother, Lisa Burningham, was in the delivery room with her as she took deep breaths through contractions.

Kent also shared a photo of her daughter’s full face for the first time as the newborn lay swaddled in a blanket. A second photo showed Kent’s 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, holding her baby sister and kissing her on the cheek. Ocean is Kent’s child from her relationship with her former fiance Randall Emmett.

“Two weeks ago, on September 3rd, I welcomed my second baby girl, Sosa Kent,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star captioned the post. “ I’ve been open about my dream of this moment- at 10:13pm the moment came true. My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her- We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you’re here 💕.”

Lala Kent’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars & Other Bravo Friends Reacted to the Photos

Kent first announced her pregnancy in March. She revealed that she conceived her child using a sperm donor and intrauterine insemination (IUI). The selection of her anonymous sperm donor was featured during an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” as Lisa Vanderpump and several co-stars helped her decide which donor to choose.

Months later, Kent’s friends from the Bravoverse reacted to the sweet photos of her newborn baby girl.

“Oh she is just perfect 🥹,” wrote former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

“PERFECT ANGEL 😍😍😍 you are a rockstar at birthing children!” wrote Scheana Shay.

“Hi, you perfect angel, welcome to the world 💘,” added pal Kristina Kelly.

“We love you beautiful baby Sosa! 🩷🩷🩷,” wrote Brittany Cartwright.

“Congrats on your beautiful new addition to your wonderful family 👶🥹💕💕,” added “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs.

Lala Kent Previously Only Showed Her Baby’s Feet

Kent’s original birth announcement only showed her baby’s feet. A few days after her daughter’s September 3rd arrival, she posted a black and white photo, simply captioned “Sosa Kent.” In the days since, she shared glimpses of the back of her baby’s head on her Instagram story.

According to People magazine, one of Kent’s social media stories featured Ocean’s reaction to her baby sister. “Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sosa. It was love at first sight,” Kent shared. “We are all over the moon about the newest addition to our pod. I can’t wait to share all the moments of this new chapter and blessing in our life.”

“I’ve been enjoying every second. Lots of skin to skin, lots of boobie time, lots of staring & thanking God,” the Bravo star added.

Kent has said she is open to having a third child, as long as she does it on her own. Following her stressful custody battle with Emmett, she told Cosmopolitan that she would never allow any of her children to be “up for grabs ever again.”

During an episode of her Amazon Live series “Mama’s Still Got It” posted a few days before her due date, Kent noted that she would have to see how being a single mom of two felt before deciding on more children.

“If we were just going off of how I feel right now, I’d be like, ‘Yes, give me a third,'” she said while still pregnant with Sosa. “But this baby could come, and she could wreck me, and I mean just as she starts getting older — like have a personality that just is intense.”