Lala Kent Reveals How Her Date Went & Reveals Her Plans for Moving Forward Romantically

Lala Kent went on a group date with a mystery man in January, three months after she and Randall Emmett broke off their engagement. The “Vanderpump Rules” star previously admitted that she’s not quite ready to date yet, but that she’s getting herself back out there slowly but surely.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Kent said during an Amazon Live on January 28, 2022.

Many Bravo fans were curious about who Lala may have gone on a date with, and while Josh Stroh was initially thought to be the guy, Instagram fan accounts seem confident that it was actually with former basketball player Julian Sensley.

During another Amazon Live on February 8, 2022, Lala gave an update on how things went — and how she’s approaching dating in the future. She did not, however, confirm the name of the person that she went on a date with.

Lala Had ‘Fun’ on Her Date & Was ‘Very Into’ the Guy

Without giving too much away, Lala gave fans a small update on her first date post-split.

“It was amazing. I had a lot of fun. I know I’m definitely not ready to date just one person – I want to continue having fun and that’s what it is,” she said. As far as attraction goes, it sounds like the guy was definitely Lala’s type. She previously described him as “very tall,” “built – like Superman,” and someone who has “a lot of tattoos.”

In her update, Lala added another clue; the mystery guy has a good jawline. “He was very fun to look at by the way – I was like wow, look at that jawline. Good for you… Very into it,” she said.

Despite the fact that Lala didn’t confirm — or deny — that her date was with Sensley, he does appear to have a prominent jawline, so he still fits the bill.

Lala Is Being Very Cautious When it Comes to Dating in the Future

Dating as a single mom is a different ballgame for Lala, but the fact that she was so hurt by Randall has also caused her to move ahead with caution.

“I’m going to let you guys know something – I only spill tea on Amazon Live. I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you’ve been involved with,” Lala said, adding that she is “going deep.”

“I now have a PI guy who I just randomly send people to, like ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story,'” Lala explained.

Lala has talked about being completely deceived and blindsided by Randall, and it seems as though she doesn’t want that to happen again.

