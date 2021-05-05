Why Andy Cohen Blacklisted Lala Kent

Lala Kent once made Andy Cohen very upset, and she wasn’t sure if he’d ever forgive her. In her new book, Give Them Lala, the 30-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star detailed the faux pas she made during her very first appearance on Cohen’s late-night show “Watch What Happens Live” in 2015.

As the duo played a game called “Who’s That Man Getting Tan,” Cohen had to cut in to scold them for their behavior.

“Is there any way you could stop cussing? Cohen said to the pair, per Bravo.com. “I swear to God. You’re driving me nuts. I’m not kidding. It’s happened like eight times.”

In her book, the Bravo star revealed that she and pal James Kennedy got drunk ahead of the taping and repeatedly cursed on the live show.

“I wrote a heartfelt note to [Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump] both,” Kent wrote, according to Us Weekly. “Lisa immediately forgave me … but Andy was still very upset, and I wasn’t sure he’d ever warm back up to me.”

Lala Kent Opened About the Incident on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

During a recent appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Kent opened up about the embarrassing incident. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder admitted that she now knows she is an alcoholic. She then described Cohen as “such a gem” as she recounted the live TV scandal.

“James and I started drinking at 6 in the morning before our flight,” she said of the 2015 taping. “By the time we recorded at 11 p.m. we were flamed. I just kept dropping the F-bomb…I was gross.”

She added that Cohen warned her and James that they had to stop cursing, but they didn’t listen.

“And then he started getting pissed,” she said. “Then I knew to reel it in, but the next day it hit in the press… Andy was disgusted and would never have us back on the show again.”

Cohen did indeed ban Kent and Kennedy from future appearances on his show. But Kent revealed that after the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 4 reunion – where she acted “classy” and was on her best behavior – Cohen invited her back for a pre-recorded segment on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Lisa Vanderpump Was Not Happy About the Incident & Andy Cohen Revealed it Left a ‘Bad Taste’ in his Mouth

Lisa Vanderpump on James And Lala’s WWHL Appearance | WWHLLisa Vanderpump tells Andy Cohen that James Kennedy and Lala Kent’s recent WWHL appearance was horrible and says why Andy should have them back in the Clubhouse. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub "Watch What Happens" as Bravo Andy Cohen interviews today's hottest celebrities. Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL:… 2016-01-13T05:57:41Z

Both Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump have talked about the Lala/James WWHL taping. Vanderpump once the two were “absolutely terrible” and told Cohen he should have invited them back to the show and forced them to clean the toilets or scrub the floors.

In an interview with host Daryn Carp, Cohen revealed he was extremely disappointed in the dup after initially being “so excited” for them to appear on his show.

And then, it was just gross,” he said, per Bravo. “They didn’t stop cursing, and I was really irritated. The viewers hated it. They were cursing so much, whoever our censor is, they’re very liberal, and every time you say a curse word, they block out the sentence before, the sentence after, so it’s like the whole episode was on mute. And it was very irritating. And it just left a really bad taste in my mouth.”

Cohen also revealed he had to text the bad news to the SURvers’ boss, Lisa Vanderpump, telling her that the two made Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute “look like Michelle and Barack Obama.’”

Kent did apologize for her behavior. In a now-deleted tweet (captured by Bravo.com) she wrote, “I’m so sorry for my potty mouth @Andy. Thank you so much for having me. & thank u 2 my supporters. U keep me breathing. #iloveyou.”

She later blamed her behavior on the booze, writing, “Last night I was a bit tipsy on @BravoWWHL and I am beyond embarrassed. I got caught up and I was extremely nervous. It was a lesson learned.”

It would be a couple of years before Kent would quit drinking for good. She told Williams she has been sober for two and a half years.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Update After Vanderpump Rules Exit