Lala Kent Discusses Her ‘Beef’ With RHOC Alum Kelly Dodd

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent opened up about her issues with former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd.

During an October 2023 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” podcast, alongside her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, Scheana Shay, Kent was asked to name a “Bravolebrity that [she] had or [has] beef with.” The “Give Them Lala” podcast host responded that she had issues with Dodd. Kent, however, initially had difficulty remembering Dodd’s name.

“What’s that girl’s name who used to be on [RHOC] with the teeth? Dodd,” said Kent.

The “4 U” singer shared she does not know what led her to have problems with Dodd, whose RHOC contract was not renewed after 2020. In addition, Kent shared that Dodd posted on social media that she believed she and the “Lord of the Rings” antagonist, Gollum, also known as Smeagol, bore resemblances to each other.

“I don’t know where we went south. But apparently she thinks I look like Gollum. And then I saw the picture that she chose and I was like I do look like Gollum,” quipped Kent.

According to The U.S. Sun, Dodd took to her Instagram Stories in July 2021 to encourage her followers to share whether they also believed Kent and Gollum looked similar.

“Does anyone else see the resemblance?” read the Instagram Story poll.

The publication reported that before posting the Instagram Story, Dodd shared she believed Kent was “an idiot beyond pale” on the social media platform. In response to the July 2021 Instagram comment, Kent referenced that Dodd sported a hat, that read “Drunk Wives Matter,” in 2020.

“Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying ‘drunk wives matter,’ it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe,” wrote Kent.

Lala Kent Shared She Had Difficulty Filming the 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In a July 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared she had difficulty filming the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which wrapped production in September 2023. She referenced that the cast shot the new episodes after Ariana Madix broke up with Tom Sandoval following his romantic involvement with former “Vanderpump Rules” star, Raquel Leviss.

“It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” said Kent.

The mother of one also stated that she is not eager to watch the new season.

“Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ And this round I’m like, ‘I am going to go do and be. And then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now,'” said the reality television star. “Last year was not that way at all. It was like guns blazing. My body was moving just out of survival and my mind was trying to process this but the two couldn’t keep up with each other. And now it’s working in sync. And it’s like, I’m freaking exhausted.”

In addition, Kent shared she decided to show off her vulnerable side in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“It is the first time that I have put my guard down. And I immediately regretted it … I did not like it. I felt extremely exposed,” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Said She Had a Hard Time Moving on From Her Friendship With Tom Sandoval

In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Shay filmed an emotional scene with Sandoval. She explained she could no longer be friends with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer after he betrayed Madix.

In a September 2023 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” Shay shared that she had complicated feelings about ending her friendship with Sandoval. She explained that “he was the only person from day one who had [her] back on this show.”

“So I have, personally, really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you’ve done has affected me. And it’s just, like, changed the entire dynamic of our group,” said Shay.