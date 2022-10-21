Lala Kent Reveals Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Considers Her Best Friend

Lala Kent is ready for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which she revealed will premiere in the new year on Bravo during an interview on Jeff Lewis Live.

“I’m excited for people to watch the season because it’s going to be amazing,” Kent said during an episode of Lewis’ radio show in October 2022.

The reality star will be showcasing her life as a single woman for the first time in years, since she split from Randall Emmett in October 2021, after season 9 of the show had already wrapped.

This new side of Kent will be flanked by her growing friendships on the show, including her relationship with her best friend, whom she says in Katie Maloney.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent & Maloney Have Grown Really Close Lately

When Kent first joined “Vanderpump Rules,” it’s safe to say that she wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea. However, she really worked to foster some friendships on the show and she has gotten extremely close to a few of her castmates.

During her interview with Jeff Lewis, Kent said that she is incredibly close with Maloney, who went through a split of her own earlier this year.

Kent was talking about Bravocon and said that she wasn’t sure about her flight details but made it clear that she wanted to be on the same plane as Maloney.

“I just put me on whatever flight Katie Maloney is on,” Kent said when talking about the event with co-guest Mercedes Javid. When Lewis asked Kent if Maloney was her best friend, she confirmed it.

“That’s the ride of die. We, like, call each other. Talk for hours. Fill each other in on what we’re doing,” Kent said.

Kent said something similar during an interview with People magazine in early October.

“We’re having the best time. We’re having the best time. We call each other every morning to talk about what boys we’re talking to, who we think we’re going to give the boot to. We’re just enjoying being single together. I love that I have a little partner in crime,” she told the outlet.

Maloney Is the Person Who Told Kent About the Photos of Emmett With Other Women in Nashville

As any “ride of die” friend would do, Maloney immediately called Kent when she got wind that Emmett was hanging out with other women in Nashville in October 2021.

On the January 13, 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Kent revealed that it was Maloney who broke the news to her.

“I believe it was DeuxMoi that sent [Katie] images… [When she called me], she said… ‘are you alone?’ And I said ‘yes, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘is Randall in Nashville?’ I said ‘yeah he is.’ She goes, ‘I need to show you some pictures,'” Kent told podcast host Heather McDonald.

“The second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me, like, something is wrong. This is not the person that I think… that I claim I know. I just, something felt very off. And that was just the beginning,” Kent added.

