Lala Kent Reveals How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Has Helped Her Through Her Split

Lala Kent joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2016, and has been a staple on the show ever since. Over the past few years, fans have watched Kent grow and change, from a hostess with major attitude — who was often times misunderstood — into a business mogul who isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.

Through various highs and lows, Kent has rolled with many punches. Following the last season of the show, Kent found herself in a position that she’d never dreamed that she’d be in. She is now a single mom of one after breaking off her engagement to Randall Emmett, whom she found out had been cheating on her.

In mid-February 2022, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to answer some questions from her fans. One person asked how she has been staying so strong after her split.

“Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter but beyond that, I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone. The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me. That feeling gave me power,” Kent responded, adding, “Even though there are moments I go ‘what the f—,’ I find strength in the fact that I am happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again.”

Kent appears to have grown a lot since becoming a mom, and it seems fans have noticed.

Kent Was Asked What Her Biggest Lesson From VPR Has Been

During an Instagram AMA, Kent was asked about her time on “Vanderpump Rules” and what her “biggest lesson” from the show has been “so far.”

“Love yourself and forgive yourself. This world will eat you alive if you let it. Your thoughts are important and you should be heard. The show taught me to be confident in who I am and my evolution,” Kent wrote in response.

It’s no secret that Kent has been going through a season of change over the past few months. Although she maintains that her focus is her daughter and her career, Kent seems more open to possibilities, and appears to be open to the idea of putting herself out into the world again, even if she’s doing so with extra caution.

“I’m going to let you guys know something – I only spill tea on Amazon Live. I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you’ve been involved with,” Lala shared during her Amazon Live on February 8, 2022.

“I now have a PI guy who I just randomly send people to, like ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story,'” Lala further explained.

More Lessons Learned May Be Coming Soon

Kent has revealed that she is working on her second book — and it seems fair to assume that she will be sharing more life lessons learned on its inside pages.

“I am writing another book. I’m super excited about the new book. Every single day more comes into my mind that I’m like, ‘let’s talk about it!'” she revealed during the aforementioned Amazon Live.

Kent is living life on her own, making her own money, and paving her own way through life without a man by her side — and she seems more than okay doing so.

“The Give Them Lala brand is something I’m so proud of and passionate about. We sell on social media, so in order for me to continue to build the brand, I can’t sit around and wallow in emotion. I have to get on with my day,” she told Page Six in December 2021. “I’m just ready to move on and take on the world. I want to take it over,” she added.

