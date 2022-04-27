Lala Kent Gets Dragged Over ‘Rough’ ‘Terrible Choice’

Lala Kent often generates strong reactions from “Vanderpump Rules” fans for various reasons and this week it was one of her fashion choices that had people reacting. On April 23, Kent posted a photo of herself dressed in a blue monochrome outfit holding her daughter Ocean in one arm.

Kent wore a blue sweatshirt and sweatpant set with a blue crossbody purse and a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses. Ocean, who Kent shares with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, sported a black outfit with white Converse shoes and a black bow on her head. The caption of the post stated, “My little ride or die for life.” Here is the photo:

Kent Received a Lot of Negative Reactions From Fans About Her All-Blue Outfit & Specifically the Sunglasses

A couple of separate threads were created on Reddit to discuss Kent’s choice of clothes and sunglasses, with many fans bashing the VPR star. One person wrote, “She looks like a spokesperson for Dollar General.” Another said, “What in the early 2000s unstylish mid-40s bald man are those sunglasses.”

Someone commented, “Came here to say those glasses ain’t it.” Another person wrote, “That’s where my dads sunglasses went!!!” One of the replies stated, “What is up with these alien/redneck sunglasses people are wearing all the sudden?! They look so silly.”

One VPR fan wrote, “Really accentuates the work she had done on her chin. The lenses have the same points on them.” Another agreed, stating, “I was going to say the same thing! Also they make her jaw line look massive. Terrible choice of glasses.”

A few people said they thought Kent was looking older, with one reply stating, “I’m sorry but what happened to Lala? She looks like she’s aged 5 years and her face looks very different.” Someone else wrote, “Lauren looks like she’s 50 years old. Did she do more s*** to her face or is it just the picture or something.”

One comment ripped Kent, “Those sunnies are rough! Baby looks cute, but Lala is looking like she’s hanging around train stations asking people if they have a spare cigarette..” Someone stated, “These sunglasses are giving ‘filming myself ranting in my truck and posting to facebook.'”

Another person agreed, “I simply cannot with these sunglasses is she going wakeboarding? Riding a Sea-Doo?” Yet another person wrote, “Those sunglasses are saying ‘I am about to compete in the Tour de France cycling competition.'”

Many People Pointed Out in Replies That Ocean Looks a Lot Like Randall Emmett

Fans also noted in the comments that Ocean looked a lot like her father. “Randall really said ‘Copy and…paste’ from his face straight to Ocean’s,” one person wrote. “The way she looks identical to Randall kills me,” another said. “Ocean is the spitting image of Randall!” one comment stated.

Another person said, “She looks more and more like Randall everyday.” One reply stated, “Ocean is soooooo cute but looks exactly like Randall. It’s disconcerting.” One of the replies on Kent’s Instagram post stated, “It’s like RAND in infant form.” Another said, “She looks like a mini version of her father, period.” One said, “Randall on your hip.”

