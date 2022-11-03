SEE IT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Cryptic Photo of Tattooed Mystery Man

Lala Kent posted a cryptic photo on her Instagram story – and it had fans buzzing.

One year after ending her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, the 32-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a pic of a guy who could be the mystery man she is dating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Shared a Photo of a Tattooed Mystery Man & Fans Reacted on Instagram

In a post on her Instagram story on November 2, 2022, Kent shared a photo of the side of a man’s head. In the pic, the man had a shaved haircut and an array of tattoos on the side of his head. The tattoos included the word “Love,” a flower, a sword, a string of numbers, and a bumblebee image that was just above his ear. The mystery man also had inkwork inside of his ear. Kent captioned the photo with, “Good morning. Time to go to work.”

A screenshot of the post made its way to several fan accounts, where followers went to work trying to figure out the identity of the man who was in the photo.

“Do your thing, internet detectives,” one fan wrote. “Now to figure out whose dang head that is!!” another added. “This is most likely her new guy but who is it lol,” another fan asked.

Hours after Kent made her post, another fan asked, “Why has no one figured out who it is yet?”

Kent has said in the past that she likes guys with tattoos. During an Amazon Live segment in January 2022, she dished that she was getting back into dating for the first time after her six-year relationship with Emmett. At the time, Kent said she was going on a date with a guy “built like Superman” who “has a lot of tattoos.“

In September 2022, Kent posted an Instagram story as she celebrated her 32nd birthday alongside a tattooed date. In a photo shared on her story, a man’s heavily tattooed arm was seen resting on the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s leg.

Lala Kent Recently Teased That She is in Love

It is unclear if Kent is dating just one man now or several. But while speaking on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” in October 2022, the Bravo star teased she “might be in love with someone.”

“I don’t know how that happened,” she admitted. “His face doesn’t match what’s coming out of his mouth. He’s like a — he’s a unicorn. I’m gonna need to like have his baby or something.”

Kent did confirm that after dating Emmett, who is 19 years her senior at age 51, she is now sticking with men who are “below 40.”

But around the same time as the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, Kent hinted that she had multiple suitors. “I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” Kent cracked to Us Weekly. “You know what happens? I get under somebody and I’m like, ‘I’m in love.’ So I’m having a lot of fun, and I’m in love with them all.”

