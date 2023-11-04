Lala Kent Reveals The Craziest Thing She Saw at BravoCon

Lala Kent has seen it all during her many years on “Vanderpump Rules“, but one Bravo-related incident caught her by surprise – and she still doesn’t understand it.

On October 30, 2023, the bar star opened up in an Amazon Live to talk about BravoCon 2023. The Bravo fan fest will be held in Las Vegas from November 3-5.

Kent admitted that the “hubbub” of BravoCon gives her anxiety, but she noted, “Honestly, my favorite part, I think, is the hotel part, where you’re kind of running around and bumping into people. It’s very lively.”

She also revealed the “wildest thing” she’s seen at BravoCon in the past. “Lisa Rinna being boo-ed was pretty crazy,” Kent said, in reference to the 2022 event. “But she’s such a champion. She handled it like a boss. I don’t get why people don’t like her, I’m so into her.”

Lala Kent Has Defended Lisa Rinna in the Past

BravoCon 2022 took place in New York City. During the three-day event, Rinna was booed as she took her seat for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel. The mom of two responded to the hate by giving the audience the middle finger. The audience reaction came after Rinna was portrayed as a villain for stirring up drama between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen while filming RHOBH season 12.

A few months after BravoCon, Kent raved about Rinna during an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “I love Rinna,” Kent said. “I love the lips, she always brings it. The hair is always fabulous, and she is the only person… I always say, ‘We’re not watching this show to see a bunch of hot chicks kumbaya.’ We’re just not.”

In 2019, Rinna supported Kent after Internet trolls made comments about her appearance. According to BravoTV.com, on her Instagram story, Kent said she had no problem blocking followers who spread hate on her page. She then praised Instagram’s privacy settings.

“Shout-out to Instagram for allowing us to control content, control everything that we see or don’t want to see,” Kent said. “Blocking trolls, turning off comments, so the only thing you’re allowed to do is either double tap to send me some love, or move your miserable a** back on to your little hole. …You’re blocked if you can’t spread love.”

Rinna posted her Stories to praise Kent. “Go listen to what she has to say about Instagram,” Lisa said. “Good for you, Lala Kent! Yay for you! Yes. honey!”

Lala Kent is a Fan of Another Controversial RHOBH Star

Rinna is not the only polarizing RHOBH star Kent looks up to. In an October 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” she named Erika Jayne as the Bravolebrity she feels is the most inspirational.

Kent pointed to the singer’s high-profile divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi and the fraud and embezzlement lawsuits she was dragged into.

“She still freaking shows up,” Kent said. “She still walks around with her head held high. She’s killing it [at her ‘Bet It All on Blonde” residency] in Vegas. I just admire a strong b****.”

