Lala Kent on Life After Breakup: ‘I Have Pits in My Stomach’

Lala Kent, of “Vanderpump Rules” fan, got candid regarding her life following her and her ex-fiance Randall Emmett’s separation.

Lala Kent Discussed the Current State of Her Life on Her Podcast

According to Page Six, the mother-of-one discussed how she has navigated being single on an episode of the “Give Them Lala … with Randall” podcast, uploaded on November 10. While recording the podcast, she explained to her assistant, Jessica, that she felt excluded during “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, partially due to her sobriety.

“This season was so strange for me just because I was a brand new mom, you know, I work really hard in my program and that’s not to say that I don’t have these issues that I still need to work on because I definitely do. But AA is not just to stop drinking, it’s really trying to get down to the root of all of your issues. And really just become a better human being,” explained Kent.

She then shared that she does not try to dwell on the conflict she has experienced on the show for the sake of her and Emmett’s 7-month-old daughter named Ocean. Her assistant shared that she was impressed by Kent’s perseverance, as she has been “dealing with a lot.” The Bravo star then addressed how she feels about the current state of her life following her separation.

“Never thought that my life would be where it is right now. And that’s okay. That’s totally fine. There’s moments where I have pits in my stomach and I’m like, ‘I need God to take over right now because it’s too much.’ And He does,” said Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” author then clarified that she is thankful for her journey.

“For me, I look at it and I’m like, ‘I would never have Ocean.’ You know, this independence, wouldn’t be here. It just feels amazing. Like yes, I have moments but I will say I feel so hopeful and happy,” stated Kent.

The reality television star also revealed that she is willing to stop associating with individuals who do not show their support to her.

“If anyone doesn’t fit into your evolution and if your evolution involves you being happy or healthy and there are a lot of pluses to the changes you’ve made and people don’t fit into that anymore, not my issue, I’m burning the bridge,” asserted the 31-year-old.

Randall Emmett’s Lawyer Commented on How His Client & Kent Have Been Navigating Co-Parenting Their 7-Month-Old Daughter

Us Weekly reported that Kent and Emmett are taking the steps to successfully co-parent their 7-month-old child. Emmett’s attorney, Benjamin Valencia II, commented on the matter, stating:

They’re both focusing on Ocean and they’re working together on coparenting. Randall has absolutely been coparenting with Lala since the split. He hasn’t left Los Angeles County since the split and has been available to Ocean 24/7 at all times and has even gone as far as restricting his work hours to be available.

That being said, an insider revealed to the publication that “[t]here isn’t much co-parenting going on at the moment.”

“[Kent is] a full-on single mom taking care of Ocean, at least for now until they have a coparenting schedule in place,” shared the source.

Kent often shares moments with her daughter on Instagram. For instance, on November 9, the mother-of-one uploaded a black-and-white image of Ocean sitting in what appears to be a baby swing. Kent’s dog, Lilly, laid down beside the baby.

“Girl Power,” read the post’s caption.

