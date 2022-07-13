Lala Kent Debuts new Breast Implants in Bikini Snap

Lala Kent decided that she wanted to have breast implants put in a little more than a year after giving birth to her first child. The “Vanderpump Rules” star — who broke off her engagement to Randall Emmett in October 2021 — became a bestselling author earlier this year.

“I want to celebrate. I’m going into surgery to have my boobies done on Friday,” Kent said on the April 18, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “I’ll be down for a little bit, but the second that I’m up and at ’em, I will be taking my new boobs out to celebrate my national bestseller book,” she added.

On June 3, 2022, Kent shared a video of herself post-op. “Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back,” Kent’s caption read. Everything seemed to go swimmingly for Kent, who said that she felt “really happy” after the elective surgery.

Although Kent hasn’t posted any sort of official photo showing off her surgery, she has posed in a bikini, debuting her breast augmentation.

Kent & Scheana Shay Showed off Their Bikini Bodies on July 4

Kent and Scheana Shay wore patriotic bikinis in honor of the July 4th holiday, celebrating America’s birthday in San Diego.

In the photo, Kent wore an American flag patterned bikini top that showed off her boob job — and Shay called attention to her cleavage in the caption. “The cleavage to my underboob,” Shay wrote.

Supportive comments came pouring in.

“You ladies look amazing!” one person wrote.

“Hot mamas,” added another.

“You both are gorgeous!” a third Instagram user said.

“Nice work on getting back into shape! It’s tough after having a baby! Respect!” a fourth comment read.

Some People Haven’t Been Supportive of Kent’s Decision to Have Breast Augmentation Surgery

Before going under the knife, Kent shared an ad for a certain kind of breast implant.

“#SientraImplants have a strong safety record and there has been more than a decade of research on their safety profile. Another major plus? They feel SO natural to the touch,” she wrote in a caption that accompanied the ad.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to warn Kent of the dangers of implants, no matter how safe companies say they are.

“There is no implant that is actually safe. Women have died from lymphoma and sarcoma inside the scar tissue that forms around the implant. I’d take take out and rock a cute lift and enjoy your cute body the way it is. You may not experience it now but down the line it’ll affect your health,” read one comment.

“Read that black Box warning they’re now having to let you know about! I explanted 7 months ago and feel amazing,” someone else said.

“Please reconsider. I just had mine removed! Please research breast implant illness before promoting this,” echoed a third Instagram user.

Kent went through with her surgery regardless and seems to be happy with the results.

