Lala Kent Is the Latest Celeb to Normalize Breastfeeding on Instagram

Lala Kent is the latest celebrity to normalize breastfeeding by way of Instagram. The former Vanderpump Rules star welcomed her first child back in March, and has been sharing updates, photos, and videos of her daughter, Ocean, or “Baby O,” as she often calls her, ever since.

On Sunday, April 18, Lala took to Instagram to share a candid photo while she was in bed with her husband-to-be, Randall Emmett. Lala, who appeared makeup-free, snapped the selfie, which showed Randall laying down while using his phone, and baby Ocean nursing. Lala cradled the baby’s head with one hand and looked directly at the camera for the sweet family shot.

“I’m digging it all,” Lala captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Received a ton of Positive Feedback on Her Breastfeeding Post

Lala’s breastfeeding post was extremely well-received, garnering more than 120,000 likes in the first six hours it was live. Dozens of fans also commented on the photo, giving Lala tons of positive feedback for normalizing breast feeding.

“I love the way she is looking up at you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Awe…I miss those days. They seem long but man do they go fast looking back,” added another.

“I love celebs celebrating breastfeeding,” a third commented.

“Omg!!! Look at you guys!! So sweet that [you’re] able to share these moments with us,” wrote a fourth.

Although Lala didn’t tag Randall in the photo, he has also been fairly active on social media, sharing plenty of pics of his newest baby girl. Randall has two daughters with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The two divorced in 2017.

Lala and Randall appeared to be enjoying a lazy Sunday in bed with their newborn. A short while later, Lala posted a video of her television; she traded in her guilty pleasure — Housewives — for reruns of Vanderpump Rules.

Lala Has Posted About Breastfeeding & Breastmilk on Instagram Before

Lala made headlines for her breastmilk earlier this month when she decided to use her own as creamer in her coffee.

“I ran out of creamer, so I used my boobie milk,” Lala captioned a post on her Instagram Story. She let her followers know that it wasn’t “bad.”

Lala also shared a post of her pumping while sitting on the floor. In the caption, she got candid about her take on breastfeeding.

“I also think it important to say this: so many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed. I thought this was a strange question because it’s not that simple. I know many women who struggled- whether the baby didn’t latch, milk wasn’t coming in, or it just wasn’t for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn’t want to feel disappointment or shame. That being said, I’m grateful my boobies are producing, but I know my baby is bonded to me regardless of what kind of nipple is in her mouth,” Lala wrote.

