Lala Kent Claims Brittany Cartwright Hooked Up With Her Former Fling

Lala Kent shared her side of a “Vanderpump Rules”/”The Valley” love triangle.

On the October 21 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the mom of two revealed that she brought her former fling Julian Sensley into her friend group well before Brittany Cartwright hooked up with him amid her separation from her husband Jax Taylor.

“So let me tell you, Julian I used to hook up,” Kent told guest Heather McDonald. “We [expletive] each other when I was living in [Stassi Schroeder’s] old apartment. ….So this was going on 11 years ago. I met him when I first moved to LA. He was living in Hawaii, he’d come out, we would do the damn thing and then he would go home.”

Kent said she met Sensley, a former basketball player and model, on Facebook before her relationship with Randall Emmett. After she split from the movie producer, Sensley slid into her DMs. In 2022, there were rumors that Kent was dating Sensley.

“Keep in mind he’s a very good-looking dude, okay?” Kent said on her podcast. “Covered in tattoos, hot, and we started talking and he’s a little bit intense. …But I start bringing him around the group. We never [expletive], we make out but I did not sleep with anyone. Never [expletive] him again, we would only kiss, but I would bring him on double dates, group dates. So that’s how Jax and Brittany know him.”

Kent said Taylor and Sensley would go on guys’ nights out with pal Jason Caperna. “It was just a nice distraction. He wasn’t my boyfriend, but it was like ‘Oh, our guys get along,’” Kent explained.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star claimed she ended things with Sensley after he didn’t pass her background check requirements. “I sent him on his way, he continues to be best friends with this group of guys. Brittany starts hooking up with him during her separation with Jax. It comes out, good for her, but yes I introduced him to the group. That’s how everyone knows Julian,” Kent said.

Lala Kent Says Her Guys Keep ‘Taking’ From Jax Taylor

Kent did not reveal the exact timeline of Cartwright and Sensley’s relationship, but she noted that it was known “amongst the group” before Taylor found out about it.

Taylor and Cartwright first announced their separation in February 2024. In March, Taylor told E! News that no one cheated in the relationship. “There’s no cheating. There’s no infidelity anywhere. It’s just communication,” he told the outlet.

On her podcast, Kent said she didn’t know “why” it took so long for the story about Sensley to come out. “Maybe an angry ex or something like, ‘Oh Julian was [expletive] Brittany while they were still married.’ Whatever, it’s like [expletive]. But I feel a little bad because Jax called me and he’s like ‘Did you know this?’ And I’m like ‘I did, hope you’re OK.’”

“Kind of deserves it,” she added. “But I’m like, damn, I first bring someone into Jax’s life who basically takes 75 grand from him, and then next guy I bring around [expletive] his wife. It’s like I gotta stop bringing dudes around, they keep taking from Jax!”

Taylor has claimed that Kent’s ex Emmett owes him money. In May 2024, Taylor claimed on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow” that he lent Emmett a large sum of money for a movie project. “Seventy-five thousand dollars,” he said, per Decider. “It was a loan. Not an investment. Because I had done four of them with him. This was the last one. This was the fifth one. He paid the others off but he didn’t pay this one off.”

Jax Taylor Reportedly Flipped Out When He Found Out About His Estranged Wife’s Fling

In October 2024, a source told Page Six that Cartwright started a “casual” physical relationship with Sensley shortly after their split in early 2024. When Taylor found out about Cartwright’s secret hookups with his friend he “went berserk,” the source told the outlet.

Earlier, on his “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast, Taylor noted that he and Cartwright set some “rules” about dating during their separation. “[Brittany’s] doing what she’s doing,” he said in May. “I know it’s not out there what she is doing, but she’s doing her own thing, too.”

Weeks laterm Taylor posted a cryptic message to X, which he soon deleted. “You may want to ask Brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months,” he wrote in June.

In October, a rep for CartAwright declined to comment to Heavy about her rumored relationship with Sensley.