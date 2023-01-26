Lala Kent Says She & Brock Davies ‘Kind of Parent the Same Way’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent welcomed her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March 2021. The Bravo personality shares her daughter with her ex-fiance movie producer Randall Emmett.

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent mentioned Ocean is close to her castmate Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies. She shared the young children spent time together in Palm Springs during the weekend of January 14. The reality television star also noted that she and Shay have different parenting styles. She then revealed she and Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, parent in similar ways. As fans are aware, Davies and Kent were at odds throughout the show’s ninth season, which premiered in 2021. The co-stars have since reconciled.

“What is interesting is that Brock and I kind of parent the same way,” stated Kent.

She explained that she is more relaxed when it comes to certain aspects of her child’s life.

“Summer Moon will go down for a nap and Scheana – you know, Summer is crying and Scheana is so cute, she’s like ‘I don’t want her to be traumatized’ and I’m like ‘Scheana you have a beautiful home in Palm Springs in a fabulous – she is not going to be traumatized by this. She is going to be just fine,’” explained Kent. “Where like Ocean was down for a nap, she wakes up after two seconds and Scheana’s like ‘Ocean’s crying’ and I was like ‘I hear her, she’s fine, she’ll figure it out. If 5-10 minutes pass, and she’s still going, I’ll go in there. But right now, she’s maybe just trying to search for her bottle,’ I know the cry.”

Brock Davies Shared He Gets Frustrated While Parenting With Scheana Shay

In an August 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies confided he occasionally gets irritated when parenting his youngest daughter with his wife. Davies noted that Shay is often anxious about certain aspects of motherhood, like ensuring that her daughter does not choke on her food. He shared that Shay’s mother, Erika van Olphen, and her sister, Cortney van Olphen, often take her side when they are disagreeing on how to raise Summer.

“I just get frustrated ’cause of the argument that comes up in our household is parenting and it’s my way verses Scheana and [her] mother’s way, plus half of [Cortney], so it’s like two and a half verse me and I’m stubborn,” explained the father of three.

Scheana Shay Shared She Would Not Like To Get Pregnant Again

During an October 2022 interview on the “Coupleish” podcast, Davies and Shay spoke about the possibility of having more children. Shay shared she is not interested in getting pregnant again. She explained she was diagnosed with HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets) syndrome following the birth of Summer. The 37-year-old noted that she “genuinely feel[s] like [she has] PTSD from that.” She clarified that she would be willing to adopt a child or use a gestational carrier.

In the “Coupleish” podcast, Shay also confided that she sometimes feels insecure with how she parents Summer.

“I feel like I’m the best at showing this child like unconditional love but I don’t always feel like I’m the best mom. I really don’t. Because [Davies is] such a good dad and I’m like f*** I could have done that better,” stated Shay.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023.