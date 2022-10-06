Fans Confused by Lala Kent’s Photo With Her Date on the Red Carpet

Lala Kent hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie “Bros” along with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies. Kent’s date for the event along with the newlyweds was her good friend Logan Noh, who has also appeared on VPR in the past.

Kent posted a photo of herself and Noh at the September 28, 2022, premiere of the movie and it showed Noh standing with his arm around Kent’s waist. The “Give Them Lala” founder captioned the shot, “Gusband & wife #brosthemovie.”

“Bros” is a new romantic comedy featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane and according to Out, it’s one of the first LGBTQ romantic comedies to have its principal cast consist of all openly LGBTQ actors. It’s also one of the first to be released by a major studio.

While Kent’s caption referred to Noh as her “gusband,” which stands for a “gay husband” and has been used to refer to someone’s very close gay friend, many fans commenting on her post were confused and thought she was dating someone new.

Fans Reacted With Shock to Kent’s Post & Thought She Was Dating a New Guy

The comments on Kent’s post were filled with reactions from people who didn’t recognize Noh from his appearances on VPR and were wondering if Kent was dating someone new. “Who the heck is he,” one person wrote. Another asked, “Is that your new boo? Lemme know.”

A few people shaded Noh while asking Kent about him, with someone commenting, “Really!!!! Is that the best you can do???” Another person wrote, “Dating nerds is in, thanks Kim K!” Someone else simply asked, “Wait what? Lol.”

As some viewers may remember from “Pump Rules,” Noh was James Kennedy’s best friend until he spread a rumor that the two were hooking up even though Kennedy was dating Raquel Leviss at the time. Noh eventually admitted that it was a lie and although his friendship with Kennedy didn’t recover, Noh has remained good friends with Kent.

Kent Commented on the Upcoming Season of VPR & Said There Were a Lot of Bridges Burnt

Kent opened up about season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” which hasn’t yet received a premiere date but recently wrapped filming. At her Give Them Lala x Shopify event, Kent said the season would be “absolutely insane” and told fans that the show has found its groove once more following the departure of several cast members, People reported.

She said the drama is very intense this season and the “stakes” are higher because the events happening are much more major, with marriage, divorce and “children involved.” She said the cast members aren’t in their early 20s anymore so the issues are a lot more serious. “We’re not going to shake things off like we used to,” she confessed. “I used to think we’re really resilient. Things this season, I don’t think we’ll come back from.”

Kent said it made her “so sad” to think about it because some of her cast mates might not be able to come back from their actions. She also shared that she would be struggling to watch the season because it would mean reliving all the drama, but that she was “excited” nonetheless for fans to see the season.

