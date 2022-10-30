‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals ‘Horrific’ Experience With Ex

On what was easily supposed to be one of the most exciting days of her life, Lala Kent looks back now with tainted memories. The “Vanderpump Rules” star learned that her then-fiance Randall Emmett was cheating on her on the very day that she was in town for her gender reveal party.

Lala Kent and Emmett were engaged in 2021 but she broke things off with him in October after photos surfaced of Emmett out with other women in Nashville. When Kent found out, she was at a sushi restaurant with her daughter Ocean Kent, who was 7-months-old on that day. She recalled the traumatic moments in an interview earlier this year.

“It was the happiest day ever. And then I get a phone call. And my life changed in that moment,” Kent told Heather McDonald on a January 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

Several months before Ocean was born, however, Emmett was cheating on Kent — and she shared some new details on the October 5, 2022, episode of the “Sofia With an F” podcast.

Kent Said Emmett Was ‘F****** Around With a ‘Masseuse’

During her time on the “Sofia With an F” podcast, Kent shared that she traveled to the set of one of her ex’s movies to see him ahead of her gender reveal.

“When I went to Santa Barbara to visit, he had a movie going and I was going there with a group of people for my gender reveal. And, so, we were going there because he had to do a movie. And I was excited. I’m like, ‘I’m going to find out if I’m having a boy or a girl,'” Kent explained.

“I go to set and I remember they took me straight to set instead of to his trailer and it’s because he was f****** around with a masseuse in the trailer. As I’m there…” Kent said, having no idea what was going on at the time.

“Those are the things I was finding out and then it just got more and more horrific,” Kent continued. She said she has gotten to a place where she can laugh about it now. “What the f***? Who does that? You crazy, sick motherf*****,” she laughed.

Kent Hasn’t Seen Emmett in a Year

Despite the fact that Kent and Emmett share a child together, the two do not communicate directly with one another. In fact, Kent said that she actually hasn’t seem Emmett in one whole year.

“We’re approaching a year of being fully done. Like, I have not seen him,” Kent said on the “Sofia With an F” podcast. Kent explained that her mother takes Ocean to Emmett’s home and drops her off with a nanny/supervisor.

“It’s perfect,” Kent said, saying she doesn’t “want” to ever see Emmett again.

“Beyond him being the quote/unquote father of my kid? Take that out of it… Like, people like me don’t associate with people like him,” she added. “You don’t need to be anywhere in my world because, like, you lower my stock tremendously.”

