‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Still Isn’t Paying Child Support, Ex Says

A “Vanderpump Rules” star has revealed that her ex has yet to pay her child support despite the two having split seven months ago.

Lala Kent shared such during her interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM Radio Show. The reality star talked a bit about her relationship with Randall Emmett, her decision to leave him, and what has transpired since she broke off their engagement and moved out of the home they once shared together.

Kent and Emmett have reached a custody agreement for the time being, with Kent having the couple’s daughter Ocean the majority of the time and Emmett seeing her “a little bit.” The two are still very much in the thick of it when it comes to legalities and figuring out how custody and child support will work, which Kent talked to Lewis about.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Said That Emmett Was Supposed to Start Paying Child Support for Ocean ‘3 Months’ Ago

Play

Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Threatened to Call The Cops on Her During their Breakup 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent and Josh Flagg from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' discuss Kent's relationship with ex Randall Emmett, their breakup, baby daughter Ocean, and much more. Hear more from Radio Andy on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial See more from Jeff Lewis Live here siriusxm.us/JeffLewisVideoFB Subscribe to SiriusXM… 2022-05-27T17:56:08Z

Lewis got Kent to open up about her child support arrangement with Emmett.

“Is he paying child support?” Lewis asked Kent.

“Um, no,” she responded.

“Has he been ordered to pay child support?” Lewis questioned.

“Not yet,” she said. She went on to say that the two had come to an agreement on how much money Emmett would pay for Ocean, but that he just hasn’t paid it yet. When asked when he needed to start paying, Kent said, “it was… almost three months” ago. When Lewis clarified that he was “past-due,” Kent responded, “does he know any other way?”

Kent explained that she told Emmett that she “wasn’t expecting” child support. “I went into this saying I don’t need anything. But the state of California, you have a child, you’re supposed to pay,” she said.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Emmett for comment but has not heard back.

Kent Previously Revealed That She & Emmett Communicate Through an App

Kent and Emmett aren’t on speaking terms and have been using an app to communicate about their daughter.

Kent previously revealed that she had no plans to talk to Emmett outside of the app. “I will continue to co-parent through the recommended app, but that is where it ends [and] that will not change,” Kent wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Emmett has not spoken out about the custody arrangements or child support agreement at length. He did an interview with his friend Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi for her “Genuinely GG” podcast that was released in March 2022 in which he spoke about Kent for the first time since their split — but explained that he wouldn’t talk badly about her.

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom. The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says,” he said.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Had Her Do Couples Therapy While He Was in Nashville