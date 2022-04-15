Lala Kent Shares Scary Moment She Experienced With Her Daughter

Lala Kent is on a media tour of sorts, promoting her brand, and talking about how the last year or so has treated her. It’s no secret that the “Vanderpump Rules” star has been through a lot.

Aside from giving birth and becoming a first-time mother, Kent also broke things off with her now-ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. She has been adjusting to life as a single mom, while still continuing to grow her business and build her brand, which consists of a very successful makeup and skincare line called Give Them Lala Beauty.

On April 12, 2022, the paperback version of Kent’s first book, “Give Them Lala” was released. The reality star has also been very candid about her desire to write another book because she wants to share details about what she has experienced since giving birth to Ocean.

“I am writing another book. I’m super excited about the new book. Every single day more comes into my mind that I’m like, ‘let’s talk about it!'” she said during an Amazon Live on February 8, 2022.

As part of her press appearances, Kent visited the “Betches Moms” podcast studio. During her chat on the podcast, she revealed the scariest time that she experienced as a new mom.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Recalled an Incident in Which Her Daughter Choked on a Piece of Cantaloupe

On the April 11, 2022, episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast, Kent was asked what the scariest thing she experienced as a new mom was. The reality star recalled a time when her daughter choked on a piece of cantaloupe.

“The scariest thing, well, the biggest thing is like worrying about your kid growing up to be a productive kind human,” Kent started off, adding that she thinks “about that daily.”

“But the scariest thing that has happened is my biggest fear of Ocean choking. I took the CPR class, I did the whole thing. We were over at Jax [Taylor] and Brittany [Cartwright’s] house. She got too big of a chunk of cantaloupe. She’s on my hip, I look at her… the face is what the guy said. If they’re not coughing and they’re making a face but nothing’s coming out, there’s an issue,” Kent explained.

She said that she felt like a “superhero” after the ordeal.

“In what was all of maybe six seconds, felt like an eternity. I whip her over, I bang on her back, not bang, but you know, the little thing that they tell you to do. The melon comes out. My body goes numb,” Kent recalled. She then handed Ocean to her mom and broke down.

Kent Said She Was Praised for Acting so Quickly

While the whole incident may have been over and done with before anyone could process what was going on, Kent’s mom skills kicked in immediately.

“I knew what to do. Thank God I took that class because you know, you think you know what you’ll do in that situation. Everyone was very proud of me,” Kent recalled, saying that people told her she went into “mom I know what to do” mode.

Kent didn’t know what to expect if that ever happened, but her adrenaline took over, and she was able to save Ocean.

“It is what it is. It’s part of being a mom. I’m just glad I knew what to do,” Kent said.

