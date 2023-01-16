New Ad Campaign Featuring ‘Children’s Mattress’ Has Bravo Star Livid

A new ad campaign for Gucci starring Harry Styles has a Bravo star quite upset. On January 11, 2023, Lala Kent from “Vanderpump Rules” shared a screenshot of the ad on her Instagram Stories and expressed her concerns very matter-of-factly.

“I’m gonna need to know what the f*** is going on here. Why is there a children’s mattress in the photo? Explain yourselves. Bc right now, y’all look like you need a medical evaluation, and it’s hitting a little too close to home for me to STFU,” Kent wrote.

The Gucci ad comes more than a month after Balenciaga released a campaign in which children posed with stuffed animals that were decked out in bondage attire, according to The Cut. The fashion house was quick to pull the ads and issue a public statement.

“We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being,” the statement read, in part.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Called Out Harry Styles & Tagged Him in Her Post

The ad shows Harry Styles wearing a pair of pastel yellow slacks, a fitted white shirt and a plaid green knee-length coat.

He has on a pair of white rimmed sunglasses and is standing with his hands in his pockets. What appears to be a small mattress is propped up against a wall behind him.

The campaign is called “Gucci Ha Ha Ha” and is described as “liberated vanity.”

“The House presents the Gucci HA HA HA campaign featuring British singer-songwriter and actor, Harry Styles. Arising from the friendship between him and Creative Director Alessandro Michele, play is at the very heart of the collection, which uses menswear as a tool of the avant-garde. Captured by Mark Borthwick, the series of images sees Harry Styles showcase the ‘dream wardrobe’ defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual,” reads a description of the campaign on Gucci’s official website.

The photo that Kent shared didn’t sit right with her and she called out both Gucci and Styles in her post.

“@harrystyles you’re a clown. & I thought that before this sick a** campaign. This world is dark… but you won’t be getting to me child. Nooooooope @gucci,” Kent added.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Kent’s Post

Shortly after Kent, who is a mom of one, posted about the ad on her Instagram Stories, it was shared by a fan account — and dozens of people have reacted. While some people seem to agree with Kent’s take on the campaign, others feel as though the reality star is “reaching.”

“It’s called a Prop! And here yall go making nothing into something that’s not even anything. So reaching for nothing STOP,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I don’t see anything disturbing or wrong here. I am a parent of 3, two of them girls, and don’t see any issue here,” someone else added.

“Kids mattress. Kids shirt. Harry has no children so why him for the campaign? What’s being sold here?” another person wondered.

“Nah it’s actually disgusting. There’s also a video of him holding a random baby while he’s wearing underwear… NOT OK,” a fourth comment read.

