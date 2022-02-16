Lala Kent Opens up About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Contract Negotiations

Season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” has come to a close, but the show has yet to be renewed for a season 10. The cast has been fairly mum about a new season, and it seems that they also don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future.

In an interview with Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast, Lala opened up about contract negotiations, and how she’s handled them in the past. Although it’s unclear if she’s entered into negotiations for a season 10, Lala provided some insight that suggests that she will return if a new season is ordered by the network.

“I definitely know my worth when it comes to the show, but when I go into negotiation, I also think about what feeds my other brands. Do I feel like I should be making a billion dollars an episode? Absolutely. We should all feel like we deserve a billion dollars a day,” Lala said on the February 7, 2022, episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Said That VPR Helps Keep Her Other Brands ‘Relevant’

Being on “Vanderpump Rules” has its positives for Lala outside of a paycheck. The reality star admitted that the longer she’s on television, the better it is for her “Give Them Lala” brand — her podcast and her beauty line.

“If I’m on television, my other brands remain relevant. And that, to me, is also a huge deal and worth a lot. So, my team, when they go into negotiate, they know where my head is at, and we make sure that everybody leaves happy,” Lala said.

According to StyleCaster, Lala’s exact VPR salary is unknown. However, the outlet estimates that she makes somewhere between $10,000 to $25,000 per episode.

Lala’s Future on the Show Is in Limbo

Despite the uncertainty from the network, there also seems to be some uncertainty from some of the cast members when it comes to whether or not they’d like to continue filming.

Lala Kent had a fairly decent season 9, but things ended on a fairly low note for her. When she filmed the reunion, she and Randall Emmett had already broken off their engagement, and she was going through a very tough time. So much so, that she has gone back-and-forth on whether or not she wants to return.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise,” Kent said on the December 8, 2021, episode of her podcast. “So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?” she questioned.

In an interview with Page Six later on in the month, Lala admitted that she doesn’t “say no to very much,” and hinted that she’d return if there was an offer on the table.

During her interview on “Trading Secrets,” Lala said that she seems to really just needs a break after each season ends, but she admits that things have changed for her since becoming a mom.

“I know that if the show came back for another season, I would really have to do some soul searching to see if it’s really worth it,” Lala said.

