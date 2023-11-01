VPR Star Lala Kent Criticizes Shannon Beador’s RHOC Comments

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent discussed RHOC personality Shannon Beador‘s behavior toward her castmate, Gina Kirschenheiter, during the production of RHOC season 17.

While recording the October 17 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent noted that Beador claimed she prevented Child Protective Services from removing Kirschenheiter’s children, Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca, after her 2019 DUI arrest in RHOC season 17, episode 11. While filming the RHOC season 17 reunion special, Kirschenheiter confronted Beador for her remark. After Beador attempted to defend herself by stating she did not recall making the statement, Kirschenheiter stated that her comment about CPS was “so inappropriate” and “completely inaccurate.” She also criticized Beador for not apologizing for the remark and implored her to name all of her children, which the Real for Real founder was unable to do.

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent applauded Kirschenheiter’s response to Beador at the RHOC reunion. She also criticized Beador for making the remark regarding the New York native’s children.

“I’ve noticed with Shannon, she’s not remembering a lot of things that she says. And it’s destructive. To bring in CPS and Gina’s kids, and to have those two in the same conversation is so beyond reckless. And then Shannon not remembering,” said Kent.

The mother of one stated that she “would see red and climb across the room and pull [her] eyes out” if she were in Kirschenheiter’s position.

“It was crazy to me that she would even think that was okay. And to not just apologize,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Says She Didn’t Believe Shannon Beador’s RHOC Reunion Comment

In the October 17 “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent also stated that she did not believe Beador’s assertion she “wasn’t saying that [her] kids would be put in the system and taken away from [her].” According to Beador, she meant “had [Kirschenheiter] been arrested and an adult wouldn’t have been present, they wouldn’t have left [her] children there until [she] got her legal things taken care of.”

“Oh please how long did it take her to come up with that … It’s like, ‘Just stop.’ Stop trying to take every avenue to get out of this. And just apologize so we can all move on,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Commented on Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

TMZ reported that Beador “was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol” after operating her vehicle while inebriated on the night of September 16. Kent commented on Beador’s DUI arrest during a September 2023 “Give Them Lala” episode. She suggested she believed Beador may have issues with her alcohol consumption.

“Alcoholism is a real thing. Being an alcoholic is a self-diagnosed disease. No one can diagnose you for that. Unless, I guess, you go to see a professional,” said Kent, who has been sober for five years.

She went on to say that she thinks “if you are getting DUIs and hitting and running, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Her Thoughts About Her Castmate in an October 2023 Interview

Kirschenheiter discussed her comments toward Beador at the RHOC season 17 reunion during an October 2023 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She explained that “this year, everything that happened really between Shannon and [her] was very emotionally charged.” She stated, however, that she is “sympathetic toward her situation” following her DUI arrest.

“I am not going to make it harder than it already is for her. And I feel for her,” said the mother of three.

Kirschenheiter also stated that she did not believe she “made any progress” with Beador while filming the RHOC season 17 reunion. She then shared Beador “gave [her] a hug” and expressed interest in mending their friendship directly after the reunion wrapped production.

Kirschenheiter stated she would like to better her relationship with Beador. She noted, however, that Beador should not be focusing her energy on their friendship at this time.

“I think she should be concentrating on herself. Her health. And her wellness. I’m not here to make that any harder for her than it already is,” said the RHOC star.

The mother of three also stated she hopes Beador will use her arrest “as an opportunity to better herself.”