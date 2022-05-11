‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Recreates Scene That Destroyed Her Relationship

During a trip to Nashville, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent decided to take advantage of her night on the town. As she walked in a crosswalk on Broadway, she had someone snap a photo of her from behind.

Fans were quick to pick up on Kent’s attempt at taking a photo in the same spot where her now-ex Randall Emmett was photographed walking with two women in October 2021.

“You rocked my world, Nashville. I loved staying at @graduatehotels . Three more shows left for the Give Them Lala Live tour! See y’all soon,” Kent captioned her Instagram post. The first photo was pretty casual. It showed Kent kneeling on a couch, holding one hand up in a peace sign and pouting her lips as she looked over her shoulder at the camera.

She didn’t make any mention of the second photo however, instead letting it speak for itself.

Kent Was Clearly Mimicking the Photo That Ended Her Engagement

Kent was in Nashville for her “Give Them Lala” tour, and decided to take a little bit of a detour while in town. She found herself on the same street corner, in front of the very same crosswalk that she saw Emmett walking in when their relationship came crashing down.

Not only did Kent dress in all black, just like Emmett did in the photo that was snapped of him, but she also had her right foot lifted when the picture was snapped — Emmett had the same foot lifted in the photo of him crossing the street.

Fans seemed to love the “savage” nature of Kent’s post and shared their feelings about it in the comments section.

“THE SECOND PICTURE HAS ME DEADDD AF!! #UNBOTHERED,” one person wrote.

“Savage!!!!” someone else said, adding a string of crying with laughter emoji.

“Iconic!” a third comment read.

“The second picture I am deceased!!!!!!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Katie Maloney Originally Told Kent About the Nashville Photos

In October 2021, someone snapped a photo of Emmett walking in a crosswalk with two women, neither of whom was Kent. The photo was shared on “GirlGangz7733’s” Instagram Stories.

The anonymous source wrote who took the photo wrote, “saw Randall last night with two girls in Nashville that [were] not Lala. He tried to hide when we recognized him.”

Kent later revealed that it was her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and friend Katie Maloney who showed her the photo.

Kent was with her daughter Ocean on October 15, 2021, which was Ocean’s 7-month birthday when she got the call.

“It was the happiest day ever. And then I get a phone call. And my life changed in that moment,” Kent said on the January 13, 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast. That call was from Maloney.

“I believe it was DeuxMoi that sent [Katie] images… [When she called me], she said… ‘are you alone?’ And I said ‘yes, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘is Randall in Nashville?’ I said ‘yeah he is.’ She goes, ‘I need to show you some pictures,'” Kent recalled.

“And the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me, like, something is wrong. This is not the person that I think… that I claim I know. I just, something felt very off. And that was just the beginning,” she added.

