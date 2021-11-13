Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Message Weeks After Randall Emmett Cheating Rumors

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s engagement is thought to be over after apparent photos of him out with other women surfaced. The “Vanderpump Rules” star has chosen not to speak out about the status of her relationship, as she navigates the world as a single mother.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my number one priority,” Kent said on her November 3, 2021, podcast.

And while Kent has not confirmed not denied the cheating rumors, she has posted a few things to social media that have caught fans’ attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Posted an Interesting Quote to Her Instagram Stories

On November 10, 2021, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the sky. In small letters, a quote reading, “what’s done in the dark will always come to light.” It’s unclear what Kent was referring to with her quote or what she may have been referencing, however, it does seem clear that Kent wanted to send a message out.

The post comes weeks after reports that Emmett had been cheating on her surfaced online. Although neither Kent or Emmett have confirmed their split, several outlets, including TMZ, have reported that the two are indeed over.

Shortly after the rumors, Kent took to Instagram to share a video of herself with two of her friends walking down a hotel hallway. The song that Kent chose to accompany the video was “Sorry” by Beyonce.

Kent also went ahead and deleted every trace of Emmett from her Instagram, suggesting that the two were having problems, even if they weren’t ready to publicly admit it.

Fans Think Kent & Emmett Have Been Having Problems for a While

Kent and Emmett’s relationship appears strong on the current season of “Vanderpump Rules,” but there have been instances that suggest there was a disconnect. For example, on the November 9, 2021, episode, Kent shared that she and Emmett didn’t agree on wedding plans. She even suggested that she didn’t want to get married — and said that she told Emmett that would be better for him if they decided to split down the road.

On Reddit, fans have been discussing the signs that Kent and Emmett were having problems.

“People who are happy and secure in their relationship don’t attack others the way she does,” one Redditor commented on a thread titled, “Lala was super unhappy with Randall before he cheated.”

“She was absolutely trying to put all the focus on Brock/Scheana to avoid having it put on her and Rand,” added another.

“I feel like when she was dating Randall in the earlier seasons you could tell how infatuated she was with him or her situation with him. Last season and this season you can just tell she’s not that into him. The old Lala would have jumped on the opportunity to marry Rand and you can totally tell she’s over it,” suggested a third.

“When you marry for money you end up having to earn every penny of it,” the original poster wrote.

