VPR Star Posts Cryptic Message as Bombshell About Her Ex Is Announced

A “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories following news that her ex is set to be the focus of a new documentary.

On May 15, 2023, Lala Kent shared a post that consisted of a list of three things. The first, was a newspaper emoji. The second, was a movie camera emoji. And the third, was a padlock emoji.

The post came just hours after Hulu released the trailer for a documentary about Kent’s ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing & Vanderpump” is set to premiere on Hulu on May 22, 2023.

“The 90-minute documentary features special access to interview footage of Kent, who opens up about her tumultuous relationship with Emmett and how she learned about the accusations against her ex-fiancé,” reads an excerpt from Deadline.

Fans Tried to Decipher Lala Kent’s Cryptic Post

Kent hasn’t spoken out too much about her ex’s business dealings, but she has repeatedly said that there’s a lot that people don’t know about Emmett and she had been waiting for everything to come to light. In an expose published by the LA Times in June 2022, bold claims about Emmett were revealed, including civil fraud and abuse allegations.

Shortly after Kent shared the post to her Instagram Stories, dozens of people flocked to Reddit to discuss what it night mean.

“My perspective is she’s saying with the article the dropped about him, and now this Hulu documentary is coming out, that she is hoping/expecting him to be locked up. But I cannot say for sure,” one Redditor wrote.

“Is she suggesting he’ll get arrested? I don’t know a ton about the accusations against him, just the basics,” someone else wondered.

“I honestly love the way she’s playing this,” a third comment read.

“NEWS CAMERA JAIL,” a fourth Reddit user suggested.

Randall Emmett Has 3 Kids

The Randall Scandal | Official Trailer More explosive than #Scandoval? Stream the shocking new documentary The #RandallScandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump , May 22 only on Hulu. 2023-05-15T16:07:26Z

While all of these legal issues are going on, Emmett is a father of three and often spends time with his daughters.

Emmett married Ambyr Childers in 2009 and they had two kids together, daughters Rylee and London. The two split in 2017, and Emmett jumped into a serious relationship with Kent. They got engaged in 2018.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told People magazine at the time. “I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding,” she added.

In March 2021, Emmett and Kent welcomed a daughter they named Ocean. However, in October 2021, Kent saw photos of Emmett out with two women in Nashville and she ended up uncovering quite a few things that she didn’t anticipate.

In the trailer for the new Hulu documentary, Kent says, “How could I not have been smarter? Like I beat myself up daily. How is my daughter having to pay for my stupidity and me keeping my blinders on and not wanting to see red flags?”

