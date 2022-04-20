VPR Star Reacts to Lala Kent Cutting Off Castmates

Lala Kent recently revealed that lines were drawn among her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars in the wake of her split from Randall Emmett, at least in her mind, and shared which of her castmates she “cut out” for remaining friendly with her ex-fiance.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Kent spilled on which VPR stars were the most and least supportive after her breakup. She said “the least supportive” co-stars were Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz:

Sandoval has yet to even ask me like if I’m okay or acknowledge it at all. And I learned that Schwartz hung out with that person the other day so I cut him out… Read More From Heavy How You Can Help Ukraine: Verified Charities, GoFundMe & Ways to Support Ukrainians I’m not the type of person to say you have to pick a side but in this situation if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland I want nothing to do with you.

Katie Maloney, who recently announced her split from husband Schwartz, responded to Kent’s decision to “cut” Schwartz.

Maloney Reacted to Kent’s Comments & Said It Was Her ‘M.O.’ But Couldn’t Blame Her

Maloney was asked about Kent’s comments during an interview with E! News at the 2022 Neon Carnival and she said she completely understood where her co-star was coming from. “That’s kind of like her M.O. and I can’t fault her for that,” Maloney said. “She feels strongly about Randall and how things have gone down and the person that he is, and how she doesn’t want him in her life, and I can’t fault her for that.”

Maloney, who ended her own relationship with Schwartz recently, said that Kent was very explicit with her co-stars about her breakup with Emmett. She claimed that the film producer cheated on her and said he created a “toxic environment” at home with their daughter Ocean, E! News reported.

“She’s made it abundantly clear to all of us and she said it explicitly,” Maloney told the publication. “So for anyone to kind of take that and go back and decide to continue a friendship or relationship knowing… it is what it is.”

Maloney & Schwartz Are Divorcing But She Said Nothing Had Changed Between Their Friends

It looks like “Vanderpump Rules” stars won’t have to choose between Maloney and Schwartz in their divorce, however, as the two have made it clear that they want their split to be amicable. “Nothing has changed,” she told E! News.

“I know that sometimes when there’s a big breakup or a divorce it can it can be messy, and it’s still complex, but it hasn’t caused too much of a ripple effect when it comes to our friends or anything like that,” Maloney explained.

Maloney and Schwartz were in a relationship for 12 years and tied the knot in 2016. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced they were parting ways in March 2022, a month after they said they’d actually separated. That being said, the two have been spotted together since and Maloney actually shared on her podcast that they’re still living together for the time being.

