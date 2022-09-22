Bravo Star Calls Out ‘Dangerous’ Ne-Yo Following His Divorce Filing

A Bravo star has shared her opinion about Ne-Yo, who is in the middle of a divorce after his wife Crystal Renay Smith said he fathered a child with another woman while they were married, according to People magazine.

On July 30, 2022, Smith took to Instagram to share a post about her soon-to-be ex-husband.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” she began. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” she continued.

Her Instagram account has since been deactivated.

Following a new report that Ne-Yo filed court documents accusing his ex of being in “contempt” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke out.

Heavy has obtained the court documents filed through the Fulton County Clerk’s Office in an effort to verify the aforementioned report, which was published by Radar Online. The court documents show that Ne-Yo filed the motion on September 7, 2022. Ne-Yo claims that his ex violated the Domestic Relations Standing Order.

“In addition to engaging in willful acts of contempt, the reckless and distasteful

acts of the Petitioner have caused direct financial injury to the Respondent. To date, the

Respondent has loss approximtely [sic] $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances,

professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new

musical project,” the court documents read.

Kent Called Ne-Yo a ‘Narcissist’

Shortly after Radar Online published its report on Ne-Yo’s alleged court filing, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to call him out. She shared a screenshot of another outlet that covered the story that had the headline “Ne-Yo Files Motion to Have Estranged Wife Crystal Renay Banned From Speaking About Divorce Publicly, Claims To Have Lost Over $400k In Deals Due To Her ‘Reckless And Distasteful Acts.'”

Kent commented on the story.

“Oh how the narcissist hates when he’s exposed. Does anything he possibly can to silence you. I say f*** that,” she wrote.

“It was reckless and distasteful acts that lost him over $400k. No one to blame but you. But, the narcissist will never take accountability. That’s one of many reason [sic] they are dangerous. Run for dear life if you come in contact with one,” the reality star added.

Kent Has Called Her Ex a Narcissist

Kent appears to relate to Smith since she feels that her ex Randall Emmett is a narcissist. She broke things off with him in October 2021 after she saw photos of him out with other women in Nashville.

According to Page Six, Kent has shared several posts about narcissists since her split from Emmett, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

On an April 2022 interview with David Yontef on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Kent was asked if she’d write another book, perhaps one about dating a “narcissist.”

“I would love to write another book. And I, you know, I’m going to be so transparent with you there. I love ‘Give Them Lala’ so much. I’m so proud of this and just everyone who helped this come to fruition. But there’s certain parts of this book where, even though they were real to me, I wrote my truth, it’s strange to go back and look at those parts of the book because it wasn’t real at all. That’s like a tough pill to swallow. It’s hard for me to dive back in to ‘Give Them Lala,'” Kent told Yontef.

