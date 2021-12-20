Lala Kent Felt Deceived by Randall Emmett: ‘I Was in the Dark’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is on her own after breaking things off with her fiance, Randall Emmett. Lala has been opening up about the split here and there, talking about a few things on her podcast — and on other people’s podcasts.

Although Lala has yet to really get into the nitty gritty of the cheating rumors that ultimately caused the demise of her relationship with Randall, she is starting to talk abut it more.

Lala was a guest on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast last week. During the episode, which was released on December 16, 2021, Lala got candid about her split. She told Melissa that it has been very hard for her to watch the last season of “VPR” because she had no idea what was really going on — and what Randall had been hiding from her.

“It’s very hard for me to watch this season,” Lala said. “Just with everything that has now happened in my life, and things that I now know… I was just in the dark, and how I could be living in the dark and sleeping next to someone that I don’t even know… I think about this daily. And how, you know, I don’t even know him. And, with what I do know, to be honest, I don’t want to know him,” Lala added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Said That Everything She Has Gone Through ‘Haunts Her Daily’

Lala also talked to Melissa about how hard things have been for her over the past several weeks.

“I feel like I wake up and I wonder,” Lala said, starting to cry. “I wonder often where I’m getting strength from. And, obviously, I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from. But I’d be lying to you if I said that… this whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily,” she continued.

“Just how I could feel so safe with someone, and to have a conversation about starting a family, and him knowing the life that he was living behind my back. And him making me feel safe enough to being this beautiful, innocent life into the world… it’s hard,” Lala went on.

She went on to say that she’s at the point where she’s just “handing it over to God.” She said she’s been leaning on her faith, allowing God to “take over.”

Melissa told Lala that she’s “still young” and that, while it’s okay to cry, she’s going to get through it — and she’s going to be okay.

Lala Talked About That Feeling of Being Deceived on Her Own Podcast

On the December 15, 2021, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Lala opened up about her decision to get pregnant.

“I think my biggest struggle is, you know, you can do whatever you want to me. I’ll bounce back. I’m a savage. I didn’t just get knocked up with Ocean. There was a full conversation about trying to have a baby. And him knowing the lifestyle that he was leading. And still made me feel comfortable enough to bring a baby into this world, makes me feel, like, physically ill,” Lala said.

“Because not I have to protect her. And I will make sure I protect her so that she has healthy individuals in her life,” she added.

