Lala Kent Shares a Major Dating Update

Lala Kent opened up about her dating life. Three months after ending her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed her plans to go out on a date with a new man.

Kent, 31, shared details during an Amazon Live segment on January 28, 2022, telling her followers, “I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night.”

The mom of one revealed that she found a way to “ease” her way back into the dating pool after ending her nearly six-year relationship with Emmett.

“It’s a group date,” she explained. “I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

Kent also dished on her mystery man’s looks, adding, “The guy is fine. … He is very tall. He is built — like Superman — and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited! If he’s watching this Amazon Live, I’m going to crawl into a hole right now. I would be so embarrassed. I’m, like, blushing even thinking about it!”

Lala Kent Previously Revealed That She Was Talking to a Few Guys on Social Media Since Splitting From Randall Emmett

Kent’s date night came just a few weeks after she told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she was focusing on raising her baby daughter, Ocean, and wasn’t ready to date yet.

“I’ve been talking to some people but at this point in time I don’t think I can take time away from my daughter to go meet up with a guy,” she said on the January 11 edition of the Bravo talk show. “It just doesn’t feel right.”

Kent did admit that she started talking to guys online over the holidays.

“I slid into a man’s DM for the first time since I was, like, 23. Yes, I did,” she said in early January, per Us Weekly. “My first DM, the initial one, was just emojis and not even anything sexy — like, not even anything hot. … We, like, sparked a conversation, but I was like, ‘What does one say in someone’s DM?’”

“I don’t have any expectations with it, but it went well,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder added. “Just talking to a man who’s not my previous relationship, it’s just like, ‘This is fun,’ and obviously I have a little bit of a game left if there’s communication happening.”

Lala Kent Revealed She Had a Crush on Rapper 50 Cent

It’s unclear if Kent has a “type” — a tall, tattooed Superman sounds like the polar opposite of Emmett, after all — but she recently revealed that she had a long crush on her former fiancé’s foe, 50 Cent. In 2019, Emmett and the rapper famously had a falling out over money, according to People.

Kent stood by her man at the time, but on a recent episode of Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, she responded ‘F*** yes” when asked if she would ever consider dating the rapper.

“Can I tell you when Fifty came out with his song ‘In Da Club’ I had the biggest crush on him,” Kent revealed. “I just thought he was the finest thing to ever fall onto the planet.”

“I don’t think 50 Cent would date Lala,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added.

