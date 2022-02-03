PHOTOS: Lala Kent’s ‘Superman’ Appears to Be a Former Reality Star

Just a few weeks after Lala Kent said that she wasn’t ready to start dating following her split from Randall Emmett, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she had met someone and was scheduled to go on a date with him — albeit, a group date.

“I have no desire to date or talk to anybody,” she told People magazine in December 2021. “I’ve spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It’s just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter,” she added.

However, things have changed a bit for Lala since then. On January 28, 2022, Lala did an Amazon Live in which she revealed that she was going on a group date — and she seemed almost giddy about it.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Lala said. Many fans have been curious who the guy is — and it looks like the internet has figured it out. According to popular Instagram account BravoandCocktails_, Lala’s date seems to have been with Josh Stroh.

Josh Was on a Reality Television Show & Has Hung Out With the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Josh appears to be the guy that went on a date with Lala, though it’s unclear if the two are seeing each other, just getting to know each other, or none of the above. At least one person wrote in to BravoandCocktails_ to share that Josh was the dude that Lala was hanging out with.

“Okay, this is who we think Lala is dating. He’s been on reality TV so I feel comfortable sharing. Thanks to my followers for getting the scoop,” read a message on the BravoandCocktails_ Instagram Stories.

According to IMDb, Josh moved from Chicago to Los Angeles in 2012 in hopes of pursuing a career in the entertainment business.

“Aside from being an entertainer Josh is an avid outdoors-man, professional fisherman, race car driver, motocross racer and Harley [Davidson] stunt competitor. Josh has also appeared in many ads as a fitness model for clothing brands, motorcycle companies, fishing gear and various outdoor adventure brands,” his mini bio reads.

Josh’s Instagram account bio is short and sweet. He shares two flags — Norway and Germany — believed to be a nod to his heritage, the word, “sober,” and his Snapchat handle. Lala does follow him on Instagram.

In 2015, Stroh appeared in the E! reality show “Dash Dolls.”

Lala Described the Guy She Was Going Out With as Being ‘Built’ With ‘a lot of Tattoos’

Although Lala hasn’t confirmed the person that she went out on a date with, she did describe him during the Amazon Live — and Josh does seem to fit the bill

“He is very tall. He is built – like Superman and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle. I’m very excited,” she said.

Someone who wrote in to BravoandCocktails_ described Josh in further detail — and seemed to have a sense of the kind of person he is. “He’s a genuinely good person. Used to part a lot but seems to be sober now. From the looks of it, the loss of their friend back in 2016 really broke him and made him change his path. He’s always been an adrenaline junkie though. And the women always gravitate towards him lol. He’s not a celebrity but has always been very popular in LA,” one message read.

Someone else wrote in and said that Josh is friends with the VPR cast. The girl said that she hooked up with him years ago “and it was wild.”

