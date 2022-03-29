Lala Kent Makes Surprising Reveal About Her Dating Life

Lala Kent just revealed what she’s looking for in a man – and it’s not what you think.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who ended her six-year relationship with film producer Randall Emmett, in October, revealed she’s not looking for a physical relationship at this point in her life.

Kent was left emotionally scarred from her relationship with Emmett, which ended amid rampant cheating allegations, but she has been playing the dating game for a while now. In January, she revealed that she “slid into a man’s DM for the first time” since she was 23, according to Us Weekly. During an Amazon Live segment on January 28, 2022, Kent revealed that she was going on her first date with a new man in more than six years.

“It’s a group date,” she added. “I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

Kent Revealed She Has ‘Nothing to Give’ a Man at This Point in Her Life

On the March 23 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent revealed that she was recently talking to a “new guy” and that he mistakenly presumed she would have him over to her place for their first in-person meeting. She told her podcast co-host, Jessica, that she has “no interest” in hooking up with anyone and that her focus is on her businesses and raising her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

“I’m not looking for anything serious at all at this stage in my life,” she said, noting that she tells guys upfront, “‘I have nothing to offer you. …I’m just looking for good company.’”

“For me, at this stage in my life and what I’ve been through. …Sex, number one, I’m going to have to do a lot of work on this,” she continued. “Sex is dirty for me, it’s tainted, it’s gross, it represents something that it shouldn’t represent, but because I’m dealing with a lot of emotions, sex freaks me out. I don’t want any part of it.”

Kent admitted that she will likely have to go to therapy “to reconnect with the meaning of sex.”

“Also, at this stage in my life, as a 31-one year woman, building something amazing when it comes to my business, being a mother to my daughter, I am not going to exchange all of 12 text messages to you and then allow you to do the most intimate thing you can possibly do with me,” she added. “I don’t know you, you’re not going to see me naked in my most vulnerable state. You don’t get that from me.”

Kent added that the men she talks to online “ain’t watching Bravo” and “have no idea” who she is or what her story is.

“Even men that I’ve been talking to for a few months now, I don’t tell them what place I am in my life,” she revealed. “I don’t tell them what I’ve been through, where I’m at. I keep it surface level because I have nothing to offer. What’s the point of me filling you in on my life story if I know this isn’t going anywhere. I have nothing to offer a man. I am so deep into everything else in my life that I have nothing to give someone else.”

Lala Kent Revealed She Hired a Private Investigator to Check Out Her Potential Dates

Kent previously revealed that she does background checks on the guys she considers dating. During an Amazon Live in February, she said,” I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

“I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to,” she added. “I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.’”

She explained that her over-protectiveness is due to “trauma” from her past relationship with Emmett. whom she has accused of leading a double life and habitually lying to her.

According to People, Kent also recently gave an update on that first date she went on.

“The last date I went on, it was a group date because remember y’all, that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. And he was fine, but the PI check didn’t come back so great,” she revealed. “So I had to kick him to the curb. Haven’t been on a date since. I’ve been talking to people, but no dates. I go on dates with my mom and Ocean. Such a vibe.”

