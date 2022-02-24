Lala Kent Reveals Why She Is Dating Multiple People

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent got candid about her dating life during a February 2022 episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, hosted by her co-star Katie Maloney. Kent referenced that she broke up with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 11-month-old daughter, Ocean, in October 2021. She noted that she is “not bitter or wounded by [her] past relationship” but is not currently looking for a significant other. Instead, she has been casually dating a few different people.

“A lot of the people that I’ve been seeing are talking about the future already and I have to actively tell them I am not there. Like I don’t want to talk about the future because my life changes second by second so I’ve got to keep my head where my feet are at all times,” said the reality television star.

She explained that she does not “want any dude around” her daughter.

“A relationship isn’t conducive with my life at this point,” asserted the Bravo star.

Kent then shared that the people she is dating have different traits that she finds attractive.

“I have dudes that fill different things in my life right now. Like I got the dude who is like the one we could go deep with, I can vent … and then there’s another one where we keep it light, we keep it sexy, we keep it fresh. We keep it surface. He’s the one who like keeps me on the clouds and there’s another who who fills another aspect of my life,” said the 31-year-old.

Lala Kent Spoke About One of the People She Is Dating on Her Podcast

While recording a February episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” Kent briefly spoke about one of the people she is dating. She revealed that she “get[s] nervous” when she is around him.

“I get butterflies and stuff,” shared the reality television star.

She also described him as “the one that [she] can get emotional with.” Kent then explained that she may cry if she were to get intimate with this person, but asserted that it would “be a happy cry.”

“I feel like with this dude if I were to cry like he would hug me after, like make me feel all special and sweet,” shared the “How Could You Leave Me” singer.

Lala Kent Shared That She Would Not Get Into a Relationship With James Kennedy

During a January 2022 appearance on the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Kent asserted that she would not be interested in dating her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star James Kennedy. As fans are aware, the pair had a brief romance and have remained close friends. She mentioned that she and the 30-year-old are both sober.

“I don’t think that either of us are mentally there anymore. Like it was fun when we were drunk and acting a fool but now it’s like what are we going to do. Go and sip Perrier at a bar? At SUR? And then at 7: 45 I say I’ve got to head home to put Ocean to bed. Like it just wouldn’t – the pieces aren’t fitting. That along with many other things. We’re not there,” said Kent.

