Lala Kent Issues Apology After Co-Star Says She Was Unfriendly On Movie Set

Lala Kent apologized to actor David Arquette after he accused her of being unfriendly when they worked together four years ago.

On July 22, 2024, the 33-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star posted an apologetic message on her Instagram story, hours after Arquette appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and said she wasn’t nice when he worked with her in the 2020 black comedy film “Spree.”

“@davidarquette I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree,” Kent wrote. “I’d like to point out I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well-known, established actors. I am a girl on reality TV. I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I’m sorry if that came off as an attitude, It was not my intent.”

In “Spree,” Arquette played Kris Kunkle, the father of a deranged rideshare driver (Joe Keery) while Kent played one of the driver’s passengers, Kendra Sheraton. Sasheer Zamata, Kyle Mooney and Mischa Barton also starred in the film, per IMDb.

David Arquette Said He Felt Like He Was on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ When He Met Kent

On the July 21 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Arquette, 52, responded to a viewer who asked what he remembered about starring alongside Kent in the movie “Spree.”

Arquette first said, “I didn’t really have any scenes with her.” But he added, “I mean, we met a couple of times at the screening and stuff. Not the friendliest to me.”

“I don’t know. [She] gave me a little attitude,” he explained. “I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give attitude, I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?’”

When host Andy Cohen asked if Kent’s attitude made him feel like he was on “Vanderpump Rules,” Arquette replied, “Yeah, exactly.”

After Kent apologized for giving Arquette “attitude” toward Arquette, some people didn’t buy it. In the comment section of a post about her apology, one person wrote, “I’m sorry….. but” 😂.”

“’I apologize if….’ is not an apology 😂😂,” another agreed.

“Oh geez. Just apologize,” another wrote to the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “We don’t need an explanation as to why you had an unnecessary attitude. Especially if the explanation is ‘I felt like I didn’t belong’ lmfao girl you didn’t 😂💀 that’s exactly why you should have been NICE. you were grateful yet had an attitude? lol make it make sense.”

Lala Kent Admitted She Was Nervous On the Set of ‘Spree’

In 2020, Kent attended the premiere of “Spree” at the Sundance Film Festival with her then-fiancé Randall Emmett and her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Katie Maloney, per BravoTV.com. The role in the independent film, directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko, was a dream come true for Kent, who is a Utah native.

In an interview with Meaww, Kent said she long dreamed about having a film premiere at Sundance, which takes place annually in Park City, Utah. “I moved to LA to be an actress and I was lucky enough to be a personality on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ but I mean I grew up in Salt Lake,” she said in 2020. “I would come up to Sundance wanting so badly to have a film here one day and here we are. It’s crazy.”

Kent also admitted she was “very nervous” to work with such an iconic cast of established actors on “Spree.” ‘They are all actors, that’s their job title,” she said. “And me coming in as a reality TV personality there’s a lot of misconceptions you know, they don’t have talent. So, I did ask. Joe [Keery] was like you know, ‘let’s forget the cameras are here, let’s pretend like we’re all in this car having the best time ever.’ I was like, that I know how to do. So it was great. They all taught me something.”

Kent added that acting is her “passion.” In addition to “Spree,” Kent’s acting resume includes roles in ‘The Row,” ‘The Estate” and “Out of Death.”