VPR Cast Defends Tom Sandoval at BravoCon Panel

Members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast came to Tom Sandoval‘s defense after he received “boos” from the audience throughout the show’s 2023 BravoCon panel on November 3.

During the question-and-answer portion, one audience member inquired why Sandoval has not gone “away” after cheating on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Scheana Shay‘s husband, Brock Davies, suggested he did not appreciate the fan’s comment.

“I will say, I still enjoy Tom Sandoval, okay. And I understand you guys feel some type of way,” said Davies.

When Tom Schwartz advised Davies, to not “feed the mob,” the father of four asserted that he and Sandoval “are friends.”

Lala Kent also shared she appreciated that Sandoval tolerated the fans’ less-than-welcoming reaction to him at the BravoCon panel. Kent, who has previously expressed her dislike of Sandoval, said she would have not been respectful toward the audience if she was standing in his shoes.

“I have to say one thing, in a weird, weird way — I don’t care if you f***** boo me. I have – I don’t know that it’s respect, right. I’m not quite sure what to call it. But with everyone really hating on Tom, he still went out, he still performed shows. Life went on. He’s sitting in front of ya’ll while ya’ll boo him. I have to be honest, if I were in his position, I’d tell ya’ll to go f*** off,” said Kent.

Brock Davies Spoke About His Friendship With Tom Sandoval on His Wife’s Podcast

Davies spoke about his friendship with Sandoval in a July 2023 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” The former professional rugby player said he missed his friendship with Sandoval. He explained that he had difficulty maintaining a friendship with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer after his affair with Leviss.

“That’s why it’s such a weird thing. Do I miss our friendship? Yes. Do I condone his actions? Hell to the no. And so we’ve got to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again,” said Davies.

Davies also referenced that Shay decided to end her friendship with Sandoval after she found out about his affair before filming the season 10 finale. The father of four shared he missed Shay and Sandoval’s bond.

In a September 2023 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay revealed she had difficulty ending her friendship with Sandoval. She stated that he had been supportive of her throughout their 15-year-long friendship.

“I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me. So it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group,” said Shay.

Tom Sandoval & Lisa Vanderpump Spoke About the BravoCon Panel

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” on November 3, alongside Schwartz, Sandoval said he felt relieved that the BravoCon panel “was over.” Schwartz chimed in that he believed Sandoval “handled it well.”

“I never saw you lose your cool. Never let them see you sweat, that’s what they say in Hollywood,” said Schwartz.

In a separate November 3 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Sandoval being booed. She shared that she believed having a lack of fan support “must be doubly hard for Sandoval.”

“To have the booing, it’s just a little to much. It really is. I understand [the fans are] so invested in this group emotionally. But I’m asking them for the next season to keep an open mind,” said Vanderpump.